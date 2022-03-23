MUMS THE WORD at The Quays

Treat your Mum at The Quays, Newry this Mother’s Day. We’ve got all the gifting options you need to show your mum how much she means to you. Surprise her with fresh flowers, cosmetics, jewelry or a new outfit, our stores are stocked full of all the latest spring fashion.

While you’re here stop by our beautiful Floral wall in Centre mall where you can take a selfie and enter our fabulous competition to win a prize for your mum. Prizes include Quays Gift Cards, A hair and make up makeover at Bperfect at The Medical Hall, A pair of shoes of your choice from Skechers, Cinema tickets and much more.

Sherryl Murphy, Marketing Manager said: “Pop in to the Centre and fill in your tag telling us why your mum deserves a treat, make sure to leave your contact details on the back, stick it to the floral wall and you could win an amazing prize for that special lady. We also have our kids club on the mall Saturday 26th March 12-4pm where kids will have a chance to make a Mother’s Day Card. Mother’s Day is a great time to show how much you care and with so many stores to choose from such as Next, M&S, River Island, The Flower Barrow and Ernest Jones you’ll be spoilt for choice.”

If spending quality time together is more your style head for a coffee, see the newest release at Omniplex or eat your fill at Bravo Live Cuisine. How ever you want to say ‘I Love you Mum’ this Mother’s Day we’ve got you covered at The Quays.

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook @TheQuaysNewry for loads of gift ideas and to keep up to date with What’s On at the Centre.