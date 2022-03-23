Legendary Dromore chip shop owner preparing to fry off into the sunset

AFTER four decades in business, the iconic Browne's Fast Foods has recently been put up for sale.

The family-run chippy has become a statement of the Dromore community, with plenty of customers flocking there each weekend for their weekly takeaway.

Owner, Ronnie Browne spoke to The Outlook about the decision to put the business up for sale after 40 years.

He said: “I've said all along that when I get to 55, I'd pull the plug and put the shop up for sale.

“But because of the pandemic, we decided to put that off for a few years since no one would be buying at that time anyway.”

Ronnie opened the chippy back when he was just 16-years-old after spending a summer helping his parents out with their own business, and quickly learning the ropes.

