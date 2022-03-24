'Small city' Ballymena, Cullybackey and Ahoghill Win Ulster in Bloom Awards

Northern Ireland’s top gardening talent was celebrating at the annual Translink Ulster in Bloom awards presentation. Hosted at Cultra Manor, the awards event recognised the community-work carried out by gardening enthusiasts across Northern Ireland.

The popular environmental, community and horticultural awards saw local cities, towns and villages presented for their work creating the most beautiful plant and floral displays and for community-led projects which bring people together to clean up local beauty spots and build areas for people to enjoy nature.

The winners by category were: City Large Town / City - Derry City (Derry City & Strabane District Council); Large Town / Small City - Ballymena (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Town - Donaghadee (Ards & North Down Borough Council); Small Town - Randalstown (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council); Large Village - Cullybackey (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Village - Donaghmore (Mid Ulster District Council); and Small Village - Ballynure (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council).

The ‘Most Improved’ title went to Moira (Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council) and the Translink 25th Anniversary Display award was presented to Randalstown (Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council).

Special Award winners were: Ahoghill for the Youth Award (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council); Caledon, (Mid Ulster District Council), Edenderry- Village, (Belfast City Council) and Whiteabbey (Antrim and Newtownabbey) were presented in the Community category; meanwhile The Hillside, Hillsborough; McConnells Bar, Doagh; and Friels Bar and Restaurant, Swatragh were presented Floral Presentation Awards.

Helen Boyd, from Tidy Randalstown the winner of the Translink Community Champion Award in recognition of the lasting and positive difference she has made to her local area by embracing the ‘Ulster in Bloom’ ethos.

The Best Station title was won by Whitehead Railway Station (Mid & East Antrim Borough Council).

Speaking at the presentation of awards, Translink Chairman Michael Wardlow said:

“Translink is proud to continue its support of Ulster in Bloom which illustrates the wonderful community spirit that exists in cities, towns and villages across Northern Ireland. As Northern Ireland’s public transport provider, servicing communities large and small, it’s fantastic to see the time and dedication of volunteers, council workers and local groups being recognised and celebrated.

“At Translink we’re also playing a part in making the world we live in a cleaner, greener place to enjoy, so it’s great to see sustainability and biodiversity such a major element in the work of this year’s winners. On behalf of Translink, I’d like to congratulate all our Ulster in Bloom Champions and I look forward to watching next year’s entries blossom in the coming months.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland local Government Association (NILGA). Cllr Frances Burton, Vice President, Northern Ireland Local Government Association, said: “As NILGA’s President, I’m delighted to be with you all today. I must initially express our appreciation and congratulations to everyone who participates and contributes to the Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition.

"As your Local Government Association, NILGA represents, promotes, sustains and improves local government on behalf of all councils and the competition helps us, as NILGA, councils and councillors, to focus on improving the quality of life for citizens right across the region, while also enhancing our cities, towns and villages.

“For everyone involved, Translink Ulster in Bloom celebrates the successes that can be achieved when we all come together to take pride in the places where we live and work, and together, create a better environment for everyone to enjoy”.

If you’re interested in getting involved in the Translink Ulster in Bloom 2022 Competition contact NILGA on (0)28 9079 8972 or email office@nilga.org.