Three local groups combine for Ecos Park clean-up effort

Three local groups combining their efforts at Ecos Nature Park at the weekend to make the area more welcoming for people from the local community, visitors and tourists.

Ecos parkrun, Ballymena Runners and the Friends of Ecos are all regular visitors to the park, and have a shared interest in the upkeep of it for the benefit of everyone.

The three groups got together to plant oak trees to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Ecos parkrun,and to do a litter pick around the paths and parking areas.

Susanna Allen, Event Director for Ecos parkrun, said: “This month we celebrate 10 years of Ecos parkrun, so it was important to us to mark the occasion. We were delighted to work with Friends of Ecos and Ballymena Runners to plant 10 oak trees, one for each year of the parkrun.

“We also worked together to complete a litter pick which benefits everyone who uses the park, and leaves it litter free and tidy for our 10th anniversary run on 26th March. Parkrun tourism is thriving and over the past 10 years, 6,700 people from over 270 running clubs from across the UK and Ireland have come to visit Ecos parkrun.”

Susanna also paid tribute to the hundreds of volunteers who help out, adding: “I’d like to thank all the volunteers at the parkrun and everyone who helped with the litter pick today.”

Alex Scullion, chair of Friends of Ecos, said: "Friends of Ecos are very happy to be involved in assisting in any venture which increases the ecology and biodiversity in the park,and are especially keen to be involved in the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Ecos parkrun."

Alastair Donaghy, chair of Ballymena Runners, commented: “Many of our 350 club members take part in the Ecos parkrun every week, and many of our club runs take place in and around the park. We are delighted to be playing our part by helping make Ecos a tidy and pleasant place for everyone in the community to enjoy.”

Over 20 people took part in the activities and collected more than a dozen bags of litter.

The Ecos parkrun 10th anniversary parkrun will take place on Saturday 26th March with group warm up at 9.15am and the presentation of the Ecos spirit of parkrun award.

Susanna added: “We would encourage people to join us at parkrun to run, jog or walk with us. ”

Information on the events and how to join in are on the Ecos parkrun and Ballymena Runners websites and facebook pages.