A big 'paws up' as local dog groomers in final of accolade

AN ESTABLISHED Omagh dog groomers has been nominated as a finalist in the Northern Ireland Pet Awards Dog Groomer of the Year.

Canine Care, which is located in the Gortrush Industrial Estate area of Omagh, has been grooming pet pooches for over 20 years now, catering to all breeds of dogs to the highest standard with all the love and attention each dog deserves.

And it's no wonder Canine Care was put forward as finalists when with every dog and it's owners lifestyles are taken into consideration to ensure both the dogs and owners needs are met at each grooming session.

With the years of experience they are able to pass on much knowledge and advice to owners to ensure their beloved dog has not only a lovely well groomed coat but has a truly great life as well.

If dogs are our best friend then we must strive to be theirs as well! Taking good care of them is the very least we can do!

Owner, Lynda Hill shared the exciting news on a social media website, with a great response and congratulations following from, customers and friends.

Lynda expressed her delight following the nomination for the sought-after accolade.

"With all the sadness and heartache in the world at the moment it's lovely to have a little bit of good news to share.

"I'm delighted to say that we have became a finalist in the Northern Ireland Pet Awards Dog Groomer of the Year.

"The final isn't until June but for now I want to say a million thanks for the nominations.

"The winners will be determined through voting which will open in the coming weeks.

"As soon as voting opens I'll let you all know. It goes without saying that I'd really love to have your backing.

"A big thank you to everyone who has supported Canine Care throughout the years! It means so much."

You can keep up to date with when in June the final is and when voting opens on www.nipetawards.com