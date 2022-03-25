A sister's anguish, a year after teen's mystery death on riverbank

AN Antrim woman has spoken of the ‘horrible aching pain’ she feels, a year after her teenaged sister’s body was found on the banks of the Six Mile Water.

Police are continuing to investigate the death of Shona Gillan (18), pictured below, who was discovered near Riverside on Saturday, March 6 2021, three days after she had last spoken to a member of her family.

The last images of Shona alive, which were captured on CCTV inside The Vintage off licence in Church Street at around 6pm on Wednesday March 3, a few hours before her final phone call to family.

Last June, police released footage which showed some of the last movements of the teenager, shown right.

Previous to that, the family received an anonymous letter from a member of the public which they say contained ‘significant information’ regarding Shona's final movements and have appealed for them to come forward to police.

Police have said that a post-mortem examination has been carried out and they are not treating the death as suspicious.

However Shona’s family believe there are still too many unanswered questions regarding her death.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police continue to appeal to the public for help in tracing the movements of a woman whose body was recovered from Six Mile Water, close to Riverside, in Antrim on Saturday March 6.

“18-year-old Shona Gillan was reported missing on Saturday morning but had not been seen since the afternoon of Wednesday March 3 when she left her home in the vicinity of Valiant Court, Antrim.”

Inspector Buchanan said: “As part of our investigation into the circumstances of her death we are keen to establish when and where Shona may have entered the water and to give her family those answers.

“This is obviously a deeply upsetting and distressing time for Shona’s family and loved ones, and I am appealing for anyone who saw or spoke to Shona in recent days, or who can provide information to police to please call us on 101, quoting reference 1122 06/03/21.”

Shona’s sister Amy Reid has repeatedly pleaded with those who were with Amy in her last hours to come forward with more information.

On the anniversary of her death at the beginning of the month, Amy announced on Facebook: “A year has past today since the day you went out and never came home, I still can’t accept reality.

“I’m still there where I was a year ago, on a standstill, in shock and disbelief.

“The grief, the horrible aching pain in my heart hasn't changed.

“The date may have changed but the grief remains.

“The path into the light seems dark. It's confusing how grief can make time fly by, yet stand still forever.

“It just still doesn’t seem real, like I’m in a horrifying dream and I wish I would just wake up and have our normal life back.

“One whole year we haven't seen Shona’s beautiful face, heard her voice or her annoying laugh, one year without her back talk and sassy attitude, a year of misery.

“A year on we’re still waiting on the truth.”

“Do you think you’ll get away with telling the most obscure lies for much longer?

“I’m tired of biting my tongue.”