Burying the dead - if not the hatchet

IT is often said that there no certainties in life except, of course, for death and taxes.

But what happens when those fixed constants collide in the form of council run cemeteries?

Few will have been spared a visit to those desperately sad places, but most will have drawn some comfort from the sympathetic staff organising the coffin’s final journey.

But what happens when things go spectacularly wrong?

This week the Antrim Guardian has dug deep into the archives to unearth stories of moments when locals simply lost the plot.

Take, for example, the prospect of paying a tearful journey to one particularly local graveyard back in January 1914.

The precise location was not named in contemporary reports, for reasons that will become apparent, but Antrim Rural District Council were briefed on its ‘revolting condition’.

‘Sanitary officers’ responded to ‘gruesome reports’ of frankly shocking practices at the burial ground.

They revealed that interments were taking place a few inches from the surface, and that in one particular case a coffin and corpse were cut in two during the digging of a new grave.

To add insult to injury, the remains were then unceremoniously ‘thrown in a heap on the top of the ground’.

And it got worse.

Human flesh

For in the meantime dogs had found their way into the cemetery and one of the inspectors had to chase one of the four legged intruders and remove a piece of human flesh from its maw.

There was also disturbing evidence that foraging animals had already ‘carried away and hidden human remains’.

A clergyman officiating at another funeral reported that be noticed body parts scattered about where be stood.

Councillor Allen said the situation had become ‘truly horrible’.

There were, the chamber heard, ‘at least three bad cases’ which warranted prosecution.

Less than a decade later in July 1923 there was trouble brewing at Donegore.

The ancient graveyard there was one of the oldest in the county, but it had seen better days.

Disgrace to civilisation

Indeed, the council heard that it had become ‘a disgrace to civilisation’.

Down the centuries thousands of coffins had been lowered in the plot, though an absence of a reliable map of who lay where meant that the choice of plot had become an arbitrary business for the undertakers.

Despite the heavy traffic, the graveyard ‘had been left derelict from time to time’.

Closure was not an option, but neither was the prospect of the council sending in a team to restore it to its former glory.

The problem, it seems, was that the cemetery was owned by the church so the council’s hands were tied.

The Rural Council met again in October of that year and heard that the church wanted to provide a ‘decent burial ground without any friction’. A compromise was in the offing.

The Clerk James L Clark said they could consider obtaining additional burial ground. They might, he said, be able to ‘do something with the old place once they had the new place provided’.

“The old ground has served its day and generation,” he said.

Progress at last. Or was it?

By October 1938 the council was discussing Donegore once again. Councillor John Gray had visited the cemetery and was ‘not satisfied’ by what he saw.

The riled rep told the chamber that it should be ‘better looked after’ - and the caretaker cautioned.

The Clerk said he would write to the caretaker personally, adding that he had already been warned ‘several times’.

But what happens when the council gets the most basic job wrong?

That prospect came to the fore in July 1926 when the council received a letter from the Ministry of Home Affairs. They had been contacted by a gent called John McIlhagga - and he was not a happy man.

Lost the plot

He was seeking a licence to exhume the remains of his beloved wife from a grave at Templepatrick cemetery - because she had been buried in the wrong grave.

A letter was read from the grieving husband, stating that he ‘did not feel satisfied at his wife being in another man’s ground’.

He added that he did not want to put railing around a grave that did not belong him. Accordingly, he was requesting that the remains be lifted and put into ‘one his own graves’.

”I feel very much annoyed at having to do this, but there is no other way out of it,” he said.

The Clerk confirmed that a meeting of the Templepatrick Burial Ground Committee had been convened to establish how they had managed to lose the plot.

He said Mr McIlhagga was entitled to put up a headstone. He added that ‘if a man of ordinary intelligence had been in charge of the place’, the mistake would not have happened.

It emerged that the caretaker had counted the number of the grave from the wrong end the graveyard.

Concerns were also voiced about the grave digger. He had been observed opening plots and ‘things were not carried out the way they ought to be’.

Members felt it was time to let him go and proceed instead ‘to a proper man’. Few, it was noted, would be sorry to see him go.

Sometimes, however, people take the law into their own hands. One such unsavoury case came to light in October 1937.

Headstone removed

Local man Andrew McCurley was in the dock charged with trespassing on two grave plots in Doagh and removing a headstone. Twice.

The accused had claimed that Agnes Surgenor’s two graves actually belonged to him, so he had removed the stone in May 1936 and again in June, and had unceremoniously dumped it on a heap of stones in a corner of the cemetery.

Counsel for the plaintiff described his action as ‘amazingly high-handed’ and added that he ‘apparently had no respect whatever for the dead’.

Miss Surgenor told the court that back in 1905 Andrew McCurley laid claim to four graves in the cemetery on account of his father’s name being on the cemetery map.

She maintained that the graves, however, belonged to her grandfather, James Marmion.

The matter was duly brought before the Cemetery Committee and they divided the graves between the two families.

But it seems that this equitable solution did not go down well with the McCurley family. The sense of injustice would fester for decades.

The headstone at the heart of the case was erected in 1911, until it was removed ‘in such an improper fashion’ a quarter of a century later.

A wreath and two rose bushes were also removed.

“I got the caretaker to put them on again, but on June 29, after they had been on only four days, they were removed again,” said Miss Surgenor.

She added that the wreath was destroyed and there was the mark of a crowbar on the headstone.

The witness said the headstone had cost £9 or £9 10s, and the wreath £4 10s.

Mr McCurley then took to the stand, and once again re-asserted his right to all four graves - even though by that time three members of the Surgenor family resided in two of them.

When he learned about the presence of the headstone, he resolved to take action.

“The stone was sitting on the ground and I lifted it carefully and placed it beside some stones, but did not damage it in any way,” he said.

Following the death of his daughter he returned to the graveyard and observing that it had been replaced, he once again took things into his own hands.

“There was a little cement round the base of it this time, but it was quite soft and there was no difficulty in lifting it out.”

He confirmed that he was 45-years-old - making him a child when he first laid claim to the plots in 1905.

Interest in death

“And when you were 13 years of age you were so interested in death that you commenced thinking of what was going to happen these graves when you departed this life?” he was asked.

“l was sent to it. It was duty to go and claim my father’s grave as the eldest son,” he replied.

Giving judgment, the presiding Judge said disputes between families about family graves were ‘very distressing’ and unfortunately in many cases were extremely difficult to decide, because very often the records of the graves, particularly in the country graveyards, had been badly kept and there was a great deal of room for disputing who owned the graves and the extent of grave property.

Fortunately, though, it was ‘not so in this particular case’.

The clincher was the compromise in 1905, which had been fully minuted.

The Judge had no doubt that from that time two of the graves belonged to the Marmion connection and two to the McCurley connection - and he did not accept the evidence from the accused that he was oblivious of the outcome.

“I cannot accept the evidence of the defendant that he did not know from that time that he had no claim to those two graves.”

His Honour added it was ‘a great pity’ that the defendant did not abide by that, and that instead of bringing an action at law if he thought he had title to the graves, he should have’ taken it upon himself to go in and knock down the headstone in such a fashion’.

“That was an entirely improper act, and should have been avoided in all circumstances, because there is nothing that people are more sensitive about than interference with the graves of their dead, and quite properly so.

Andrew McCurley was ordered to pay £5 in damages.

“I hope that this will be an end to any dispute as to the ownership of these two graves.”

Undoubtedly the local man was not impressed.

Alas, everyone will eventually have cause to bury a loved one - but not everyone is prepared to bury the hatchet.