Chill out with acoustic sounds at Omagh Library

FOLLOWING on from his well-received set last week in the Boneyard Record Shop, Omagh, local musician Doyle Mills returns to bring his solo acoustic show to Omagh Library this Saturday.

The set, which will kick off at 2pm, will be largely instrumental, with some of Doyle’s original music plus some traditional and classic '60s/70s instrumental interpretations.

"The focus here will be on chilled out music with which you can enjoy a coffee and a book in a relaxed surrounding," said a spokesperson.

