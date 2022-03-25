'Delight' as Tyrone schools to benefit from millions in capital investment

TWO local secondary schools are in line to receive capital works funding worth several million from the Department for Education.

Under the Major Capital Works Programme, St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley, will receive £25.8m, while Dean Maguirc College, Carrickmore will receive £13.9m.

The funding is designed for projects to ensure the continued modernisation of the schools’ estate into the future.

Overall, 28 schools across Northern Ireland will benefit from the scheme, worth a total of £794m.

Mr James Warnock, principal of Dean Maguirc College, said the funding will go toward new accommodation and the upgrading of facilities at the school.

"We are delighted with the announcement that £14m is to be invested in Dean Maguirc College. New accommodation and the upgrading of facilities at the school has been a priority for some years now and the goal has been for major investment in our college.

"It is vital for such at this stage as numbers grow annually which is resulting in the need for more accommodation and also at a time when we now deliver a wider curriculum in the school, namely Level 3 BTECs and Key Stage 4 Occupational Studies.''

''It is great news for staff, pupils and parents and indeed the whole community. Having got this funding, we must still continue to pursue a 'Development Proposal' for Dean Maguirc College as presently our approved 'Enrolment No.' of 440 does not reflect the current pupil population of 611.

"More than ever before, there is now a demand for a bigger post-primary school in Carrickmore.''

Meanwhile, Mr Paul Lavery, principal of St Ciaran's College, Ballygawley, said that the funding will make a "tremendous difference" to current facilities at the school.

"We are all delighted to be informed that we are proceeding to the ‘Advance in Planning’ stage under the Major Capital Works Programme. This will make a tremendous difference to our current facilities and help us to achieve our ambitious plans.

"I wish to thank our governors for their unwavering support but especially CCMS for their dedication to the strategic development of St Ciaran’s. We are a school in the nucleus of our community and this announcement is a boost for everyone connected to St Ciaran’s College."

Ballygawley SDLP councillor, Sharon McAleer, said the new investment at St Ciaran's College was fantastic news for parents, pupils and teachers.

"I really welcome this funding. The school provides a fantastic service to a wide range of pupils in what is a rural area, strives continuously to get very good results and to improve provision. I am delighted that with this funding, they will be able to improve the facilities in the school.

"This annoucement will undoubtedly be welcomed by all, as it will allow St Ciaran's College to carry on its high standards, and provide the facilities that are needed, long into the future."

West Tyrone MLA., Declan McAleer, said the announcement of capital funding is a "huge vote of confidence by the Department for Education."

In particular, Mr McAleer feels that there has been a lack of capital investment in the likes of Dean Maguirc College - but this is set to mitigated thanks to the recent funding commitment.

“The Dean Maguirc has been a hub of high-quality education and learning at the heart of our community for nearly 60 years," he said. "However, during that time, there has been a serious lack capital investment. The Minister seen this for herself when I invited her to visit the school in December.

“It is a huge testament to the teachers, pupils and school leaders who have succeeded in delivering a wide-ranging curriculum and made the Dean into a role model, all-ability school where demand for places outstrips supply every year.

“The announcement by Education Minister Michelle McIlveen of £14m for a major capital investment in the Dean is well deserved, hard fought for and long overdue.

“I appreciate that this is the beginning of a new process of economic appraisals and business cases, but the investment will ensure that the Dean is there for future generations and as a parent of pupils at the school as well as a former pupil and teacher there, I am truly delighted."