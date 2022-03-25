Cookstown marathon man Niall set for Sahara challenge

A COOKSTOWN man is preparing to take on the gruelling Marathon des Sables, a six-day, 251 km ultramarathon, which is approximately the distance of six regular marathons, taking place in the Sahara Desert.

Niall Falls is doing the event to raise money for Charis, and in memory of his mother Therese, told the Courier he was looking forward to the challenge.

Read Niall's story with photos in this week's Courier or see it on our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220323tyronecourier