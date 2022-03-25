Police are appealing for information regarding a car fire in Coleraine

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report in the early hours of this morning (Friday 25th March) of a car on fire in Coleraine.

Sergeant McCann said: “At around 12.50am, officers detected a vehicle alight in the Dundooan Park area.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire.

“The vehicle was left completely burnt out. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Our enquiries into the incident, which we are treating as arson, are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 51 of 25/03/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org