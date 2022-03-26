Explore Omagh's history at this weekend's heritage workshop

EXPLORE Omagh’s history at a Heritage Workshop this Saturday at the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh from 9.30am to 4pm.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council in partnership with the Mellon Centre for Migration Studies will host this free workshop that gives an insight into the history of Omagh, examining the important developments and events which took place over the years to shape the County Town of Tyrone.

Speakers on the day include Dr. Liam Campbell who will provide an introduction to the history of the site of Omagh with Dr. Brian Lambkin, Founding Director of Mellon Centre for Migration Studies, Kay Muhr, former Senior Researcher of NI Place-Name Project and Chair of the Ulster Place-Name Society will be discussing the place names of Omagh and how they came to be.

Jack Johnston will examine the land holding and estate system of Omagh post Plantation, Vincent Brogan will focus on the key aspects of the 18th and 19th Century that influenced the growth of the town. Dr Patrick Fitzgerald, Head of Research and Development at Mellon Centre for Migration Studies, will discuss Migration as a major theme of Irish history.

Darach MacDonald will discuss community relations in Omagh and the major impact these have had over the years. John Gilmour will review the rich photography of the town. And, finally, Janet Hancock will offer a guide to resources in the Public Records Office NI (PRONI) for those interested in the town’s history.

The workshop is free to attend, and a light lunch will be provided on the day.

To register online please visit www.struleartscentre.co.uk or telephone the box office team on 02882247831.

The Omagh Heritage Workshop is supported by Department for Communities through the Historic Environment Fund.