'Homes for Ukraine' scheme welcomed by head of Omagh and Fermanagh Refugee Hub

UKRAINIAN refugees will receive the "warmest of welcomes" in Omagh, the head of a local refugee hub has said.

Mary Lafferty, of the Omagh and Fermanagh Refugee Hub, was speaking after the introduction of the 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme, which aims to help refugees from Ukraine set up a new life in the UK and Northern Ireland.

The scheme will give local households the opportunity to provide accommodation for a refugee family or individual for a minimum stay of six months. For doing so, they will receive a payment of £350 per month.

So far, over 100,000 UK families have expressed their interest in the scheme.

According to Ms Lafferty, the initiative is to be welcomed amid the harrowing conflict, which has seen hundreds of thousands of natives displaced.

"The 'Homes for Ukraine' scheme is very much needed at this time" she said. "We have all seen the devastating scenes of war that have been relayed to us day and daily on the news. Those fleeing from Ukraine have had their lives completely uprooted, and at this moment in time the only thing they want is a safe place for themselves and their children.

"The Omagh and Fermanagh Refugee Hub will be on had to provide the services they desperately need as they embark on a new life in Tyrone and Fermanagh. Undoubtedly they will be traumatised at what has happened, and will need support on many different levels."

Support

Ms Lafferty is no stranger when it comes to providing support to stricken refugees. Through the hub, which was originally set up to provide support to those fleeing from war-torn Syria, she has helped numerous individuals settle in the safety of the local area.

She continued: "The Omagh and Fermanagh Refugee Hub was established to work with the Syrian refugees when they came to Northern Ireland under resettlement programme.

"We have been doing a successful job with supporting them to date, and with the latest conflict, we will continue to support refugees no matter where they come from. It is our role to support these people and help them integrate into our society, and in doing so we will offer whatever practical and emotional support is needed.

Ms Lafferty continued: "While the British government has been slow to act, when they have acted they have come up with very good humanitarian scheme," she said.

"Although the practicalities of it still have to be worked out, I am certain we will offering the same support to Ukrainians that have offered to Syrians, whether it be emotional, practical or mental support. We will be at the forefront of welcoming them and helping them in any way we can."

And as refugees begin to arrive in County Tyrone in coming months, Ms Lafferty is certain that they will receive a warm welcome from the local community.

"I feel refugees will get the warmest of welcomes in West Tyrone. When we received Syrians into the local area, we were impressed by how well they were welcomed by the people of Omagh and Fermanagh. The community has been very supportive, and really went out of their way to help in any way they could, and not just through our organisation. This time around it will be no different.

"I also feel that when people offer to take part in a scheme such as 'Homes for Ukraine', they are doing it from an humanitarian point of view.

"Yes, £350 per month will help with the costs of housing a refugee, but they are not thinking of it from a financial point of view. Local people want to do all they can and want to offer a safe place for those in need, at a time when they need it most."