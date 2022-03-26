Jodie completes 250th parkrun in fundraiser

ARMAGH woman Jodie O’Connor has completed her 250th parkrun in honour of her grandmother.

Jodie O’Connor, aged 25, decided to take part in sight loss charity RNIB’s ‘Take on 250’ challenge as her grandmother, Teasie, is now registered blind and Jodie wanted to help other people in a similar situation.

With the support of friends, family and the local community, Jodie raised a fantastic £500, double her original £250 target.

Jodie, who has autism, has been taking part in Armagh ParkRun with parents Bernie and Kieran, and sister Ciara for the past eight years.

Mum Bernie said, “Getting out walking and keeping active has been so good for Jodie.

“We wouldn’t miss our regular Saturday morning parkruns now. It’s great to get out and be amongst others.

“Lockdown was particularly difficult, with the closure of a community group we started three years ago for Jodie and other adults with autism and other disabilities in the area.

“Getting out walking and continue to complete virtual 5ks really helped Jodie get through that time.

“We’ve only just been able to trial starting back up this past two weeks.

“Before the pandemic we had around 10 people attending each week, by week two we already had 12 people coming along.

“There is such a need for support for adults with autism. There’s been nothing else for Jodie since she left school at 19.

“Jodie has really thrived through it and keeping active and getting outdoors with others. It’s something we can all do together.”

Jodie has fundraised for many charities over the years.

Every day in the UK 250 people begin to lose their sight.

You can take on your own ‘250’ challenge helping RNIB smash the barriers faced by people with sight loss.

Choose a new challenge, or take on something you love and complete 250 of whatever you decide, as an individual or with a team of friends, family or colleagues.

Whatever you do, you’ll be making a big difference to people facing sight loss in the UK. For more information and other challenge events, visit: rnib.org.uk/fundraising