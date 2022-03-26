Norbrook Board

Norbrook Laboratories Limited has made two board appointments. Kevin Kingston joins as non-executive director and Kevin Holland joins the board having recently been appointed Chief Commercial Officer.

Kevin Kingston has more than 25 years of business experience and was most recently CEO of Danske Bank UK. He has a First Class Honours in Accounting & Finance from University College Dublin and holds an MBA from Ulster University.

Kevin Holland has over 30 years of experience in the private and public sectors, including with Unilever and Baxter, where he became President of Baxter’s Emerging Markets EMEA region. After working for the UK government in China in a trade role, Kevin then joined Invest Northern Ireland as CEO in 2019, and successfully led the organisation through the Covid-19 pandemic.

They join Norbrook’s board at a time of significant investment and growth at the Newry headquartered business.

Liam Nagle, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Norbrook said that the new appointments bring a wealth of business experience at the highest level which will add further strength to the company and the board.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Kevin Kingston as a non-executive director and with the appointment of Kevin Holland to the board after joining our executive leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer. Their knowledge, experience and expertise will be of great assistance to us as we continue our multi-year investment programme, enhance our product pipeline, and build a strong platform for future growth.”

Kevin Kingston said: “Norbrook is one of Northern Ireland’s most impressive businesses and one of the global leaders in animal health, a market currently worth $48billion and set for strong growth.