Street art transforms subway

A STRIKING street art project has transformed an unsightly subway in Coleraine and helped curb anti-social behaviour in the town.

Community minded young people joined forces with local artists and educators to give the Christie Park underpass a new look.

With vital support from Amy O'Brien and Sarah Carrington, local teacher Michelle McGarvey devised the project after becoming concerned by disaffected youths and anti-social behaviour in the area.

