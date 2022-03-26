Sunflower support from pupils for Ukrainian families

BIG-HEARTED pupils at a Coleraine primary school have put their artistic talents to good use to show their support for families in war-torn Ukraine.

During a surprise phone call from 10 Downing Street earlier this month Ballysally Primary School Principal Geoff Dunn was asked if the children could create sunflower pictures to decorate Prime Minister's Boris Johnston's London residence.

Mr Dunn said: “A lady called me on my mobile phone from a random number saying she was from Number 10. Initially I didn’t respond as I was waiting to hear her state the name of a street. But then the penny dropped.

“I said we would be delighted to do so and, when I informed the children and staff, there was a real eagerness to get stuck in and assist in supporting this great cause.

“Later that afternoon we sent the pictures off and I’ve been delighted to see some of them on the windows outside the famous black 10 Downing Street door.”

The request renewed the Daneshill Road school's links with 10 Downing Street after two pupils took part in a VIP visit to the Prime Minister's home in 2020.

Keeley Riley and Daniel Drawmer were the only Northern Ireland children invited to a special question and answer session with the Prime Minister.

The primary six and primary seven pupils were part of a 'children's lobby' who quizzed the Prime Minister about his future plans as part of the Primary Futures scheme.

Last week the school held a charity non-uniform day to support Hope for Youth Ministries by wearing blue and yellow clothes and raised well in excess of £1000.

Mr Dunn added: “It is evident how much the children and community have taken the heartbreaking events in Ukraine to heart.

“Staff have been gently and sensitively exploring the issues which have been raised as a result of the media coverage.

“Some children in schools are very worried about the events and have questions they need answered.

“Creating the sunflower pictures provided a unique opportunity to do something that might be seen by children who have been affected by the tragedy of war.”

During class discussions pupil Ethan said he hoped that the Ukrainian people would have courage and determination while Lacie was concerned that they may not have enough food and water.

Darcy very much wants to see an end to “the horrible war” but hopes that the refugees will find a welcoming home.