Supervalu and Centra raise £190,000 for Action Cancer

SUPERVALUE and Centra retailers in the Ballymena Borough have helped raise a phenomenal £190,000 for their long-standing charity partner, Action Cancer, during what was another challenging year.

In fact McCool’s Centra, Ballymena was the top fundraising store in Northern Ireland, raising a whopping £4,000 for the charity.

The total was raised by stores across Northern Ireland, including Antrim, Ballymena, Kells, Muckamore and Portglenone.

While the pandemic continued throughout 2021, the brands built on their fundraising successes from 2020 and created new opportunities to ensure Action Cancer and the life-saving services it offers, would be supported.

Desi Derby, Marketing Director for SuperValu and Centra NI, commented on the fundraising achievement.

He said: “While we all hoped the pandemic would be behind us in 2021, it continued to present challenges, however we came up with new and innovative ways to enable our retailers to raise money and continue to support Action Cancer, which is a charity close to their hearts. To achieve this significant amount truly demonstrates the unrivalled commitment from our retailers and colleagues for this charity, and of course the invaluable support of our shoppers who have donated so generously throughout the year.”

The initiatives included a May Day fundraising drive and call for support to keep Action Cancer’s Big Bus moving. This was followed by a challenge for colleagues from Musgrave-owned SuperValu and Centra stores to walk a total distance of 18,000km, which was exceeded by 10,000km and raised an incredible £25,000.

Centra was delighted to welcome back Run Together in Ormeau Park in October, which saw 1,000 people participate and raised close to £18,000 while SuperValu sponsored Action Cancer’s Breast Foot Forward which once again returned to Belfast City Hall in the same month.

Meanwhile stores across the country took part in many activities of their own including sponsored head shaves, abseils and raffles.

Gareth Kirk, CEO of Action Cancer, added: “The support of SuperValu and Centra for Action Cancer is remarkable, without which we could not in 2021 have continued to provide our vital prevention and life-saving services onboard our new mobile clinic the BIG BUS. The financial support and commitment received from SuperValu and Centre, in what was undoubtedly a very challenging year for everyone, not only ensured the wheels of the Big Bus kept rolling across Northern Ireland but that nearly 3,000 local people could avail of a critical health check or a mammogram for the detection of breast cancer.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to the retailers and staff for their enthusiasm, energy and commitment, and to SuperValu and Centra NI customers, who altogether make a crucial contribution to the lives of so many.”