'Clockwork Garden' is inspired by 1951 Festival of Britain 'Guinness' installation

CELEBRITY gardener Diarmuid Gavin has allayed fears about a new ‘permanent’ show garden set to be constructed in the historic Antrim Castle grounds as part of Garden Show Ireland in May.

He also compared the beauty spot to ‘17th Century France’ and that it reminded him of the video to the Sinead O’Connor hit ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

Earlier this month Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council told the Antrim Guardian that planning permission would not be required for the new ‘permanent’ installation.

Mr Gavin has been working with the council on a ‘show garden’for the Garden Show Ireland event, returning to Antrim from 29 April to 1 May 2022 for the first time since 2018.

According to an ‘in confidence’ item at a recent council meeting, Mr Gavin was invited to be part of the show in 2022 both as a ‘garden personality’ and to create a ‘Chelsea Flower Show’ standard installation for not just the event, but also as ‘a permanent new attraction in Antrim Castle Gardens on the 10th anniversary of its refurbishment and 100th anniversary of the Antrim Castle fire’.

Mr Gavin presented a proposal for a ‘Clockwork Garden’ to the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Party Group Leaders and reps at Antrim Castle Gardens in January 2022, to be located in what is described as ‘the events field’.

Minutes describe how ‘the garden comes to life and puts on a performance every 15 minutes when trees will dance and many other elements will turn and move’.

The report said: “A similar ‘show garden’ designed by Gavin for the Chelsea Flower Show won awards, was visited by Her Majesty the Queen, drew thousands of spectators and huge critical acclaim.”

“This garden will be the only one of its kind to be installed permanently in any location.”

Meanwhile, members were told that there was an opportunity to link the Clockwork Garden proposal with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the Queen’s Green Canopy tree-planting initiative with a ‘Dancing Trees for the Jubilee’ theme, providing: “a lasting legacy to mark this significant occasion, which is unlikely to be repeated”.

However concerns have been raised about the ‘permanent’ aspect of the installation on a site which enjoys certain environmental and heritage protections.

While the costs of the project were redacted, it was noted that 50% could be covered ‘by the show garden and celebrity gardener budget allocations’ in the Garden Show Ireland 2022 allowance and from the income surplus generated by the 2021 Enchanted Winter Garden event.

It was said that the remaining 50% ‘can be capitalised with a payback period of five years anticipated, which can be met by future anticipated surpluses from Enchanted Winter garden’.

The report said that Diarmuid Gavin was engaged via the Direct Award process, ‘which permits procurement without quotations being sought where the works, supplies or services can be supplied only by a particular supplier as the aim of the procurement is the creation or acquisition of a unique work and to ensure the protection of exclusive rights (including intellectual property rights)’.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “Work commenced immediately (council) approval was given.

“We are working with Diarmuid to finalise the schedule and will be able to confirm shortly when he will be onsite.

“Planning permission isn’t required for this form of landscaping.”

Council said that the National Lottery Heritage Fund, as a main funder of the original refurbishment of the gardens a decade ago, will be updated on the plans ‘which will complement and enhance the refurbishment they supported’.

Asked about Mr Gavin’s fee, the spokeswoman said: “Unfortunately we are not in a position at present to release the fees, as it is commercially sensitive.”

The Chelsea project, the ‘Garden of Pure Imagination’, was installed on a temporary basis in Dundrum centre’s Pembroke Square in Dublin after taking pride of place at Chelsea in 2016.

The garden’s flowerbeds span around on a carousel, window boxes slid up and down, and trees twirled around.

It was inspired by the Willy Wonka song, ‘In a world of pure imagination’ and a moving clock created by Guinness in the 1951 Festival of Britain.

Speaking to the Guardian after the launch of Garden Show Ireland at Castle Gardens last week, Mr Gavin revealed that the Antrim installation drew from similar inspiration.

The three day event has attracted up to 30,000 visitors and is being billed as ‘a festival of flowers, food and fun,

Organisers say that the show garden will be the first of its kind to assume permanent residency in any garden across the UK.

In addition to enjoying a weekend of gardening expertise, ideas and inspiration, visitors will also have the opportunity to visit the Food NI Food Pavilion to observe chef-led food demonstrations and sample food from some of Northern Ireland leading artisan food producers.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb said that no one would have guessed that it would be four years before the event would be returning to Antrim, back in 2018.

“Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has been hosting Garden Show Ireland since 2014 and we are very excited to, once again, welcome the event back to Antrim Castle Gardens for 2022.” he said.

“Our gardens are of the most unique and historically intact gardens in the UK and throughout Ireland, therefore the perfect space for Northern Ireland’s premier horticultural event.

“We are excited to see the Clockwork Garden in action, and its permanent residency in the gardens will be a wonderful tribute to Her Majesty The Queen in the year of her Platinum Jubilee.’

“On arrival to the show you will actually be greeted by the residents of Scarecrow Avenue, all of whom have been created by our local primary schools using a combination of re-cycled or borrowed materials. Our schools are also being encouraged to create miniature gardens in anything from a bucket to an old boot, either of which can attract, feed or even reproduce your own version of a bird, bee, bug or butterfly!”

Mr Webb said that green spaces including Castle Gardens had been a ‘Godsend’ for people over lockdown.

Claire Faulkner, Event Director of Garden Show Ireland, added: “Since its inception in 2004, Garden Show Ireland has grown significantly, in both profile and attendance.

“It’s wonderful that after a difficult few years we are able to host a three-day celebration of this calibre, made even more special with the talented Diarmuid Gavin opening the show!

“With everything from a live jazz band and stilt walkers to crazy golf and dog shows in our dedicated ‘Doggie Zone,’ Garden Show Ireland certainly has something for the entire family, including your pets!”

Mr Gavin said that he was thrilled to be back working in Antrim and is working alongside students from the CAFRE campus at Greenmount and a local engineering firm to realise the show garden project.

“My inspiration for the garden comes from some of the UK’s most imaginative minds, resulting in an active, entertaining and playful space.” he said.

“Every 15 minutes the garden actually comes to life and engages in a short performance which certainly surprises spectators and creates a few smiles.

“It has been my dream to bring it home to where it belongs and Antrim Castle Gardens is that place.

“Antrim Castle Gardens is unique in Europe, not just Ireland or the UK.

“I have been visiting for a while to get a feel for the place, the heritage and the architecture and particularly to see how local people use the gardens.

“The 1951 Festival of Britain was a postwar expo of makers and designers, the Guinness Clock put on a show every 15 minutes, the popular characters like the toucan and the zookeeper would pop out.

“People waited for each performance, men, women, children, entire families, mesmerised by the show.

“I wanted to create a garden that would bring people together, something like you would see in a Wallace and Gromit film.”

Mr Gavin said that there would be an ‘octagonal folly’ and a sunken Italianette pool, while box ball hedging and bay trees would move up and down and a flowerbed carousel would also come into play..

The performance will take place for 90 seconds every 15 minutes.

“Gardening got us through the last year and a half,” he said.

“Antrim Castle Gardens is one of the most important gardens of its type in all of modern Europe, with its avenues, canals and trees, it brings me back to 17th Century France.

“I have been able to observe how people use the gardens and how they take back the ideas and recreate them in their own gardens.

“Gardening is a great healer and this project will leave something behind forever, truly unique.”

Mr Gavin said that he was proud to be bringing his creation ‘home’ to Ireland, and that the Antrim Castle Gardens setting was the ‘perfect’ location.

“It reminds me of Kilruddery gardens in Wicklow, and even of the video for Nothing Compares 2 U by Sinead O’Connor.

“With the canals, avenues and vistas, there is something of Versailles about it.”

Addressing the concerns over the ‘permanent’ nature of the show garden in an area which enjoys certain heritage protections, Mr Gavin told the Guardian: “The gardens here are incredibly precious and really important, the restoration is beautiful and we understand that the piece has to be appropriate and that the area needs to be preserved.

“I like things to be new, not recreations, but we have done something like this before, the previous garden in Dundrum was temporary, this will have some similar themes and will be going in a green area next to the existing car park.

“We really do hope it is in keeping with the heritage of the place.

“In Dublin, people kept coming back, wanting to see it, there were 16 year old lads with no interest in gardening waiting for the show.”

Mr Gavin said that the show garden would hark back to the glory days of the gardens when they were owned by the Massereene family.

“We do understand the concerns, but this will bring people together and help enjoy the gardens.

“In years gone by, gardens like these were only for the great and the good, they would only be open to the public at certain times.

“Houses and gardens like this were once hidden behind high walls and hedges, there would always have been big impressive spectacles, displays of wealth and status that the ordinary people would have had little chance of seeing.

“The gardens are now open for everyone to enjoy and this show garden will hopefully reflect that sense of community in a fun and playful way as well as being an echo of the glory days and past grandeur of the castle and the gardens.”

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 1851 Great Exhibition in Hyde Park, the Festival of Britain, a similar display of British achievements in science and technology, art and culture was staged on London's South Bank and, for the more frivolous minded, at Battersea Pleasure Gardens.

It was in Battersea in May 1951 that the first Guinness Festival Clock began to entertain the public. Standing 25 feet high, the clock’s internal mechanism was highly elaborate and included nine reversible electric motors and three synchronous clocks. Every fifteen minutes the crowds were spellbound by the four and a half minute routine featuring well known characters from Guinness advertising.

In all eight travelling Guinness Clocks and one miniature version were constructed, touring seaside towns and appearing at fairs and carnivals at Paignton, Barry Island, Great Yarmouth, Folkestone, South Shields, Leamington Spa, the Isle of Sheppey, Chester, Warrington, Brighton, New Brighton, Southsea and Bristol. One went to the USA on loan for two years, and two went to Ireland.

In 1959 the Guinness Time Piece, an even more elaborate mechanical contraption, was built, weighing four tons.

As times changed, advertising campaigns adapted and the clocks became hard to maintain, they were finally withdrawn in October 1966 and sent for scrap.

There is, however, one clock still in existence - all be it a miniature version, at the Guinness Museum in Dublin.

Garden Show Ireland runs from Friday April 29 until Sunday May 1. A courtesy shuttle bus will operate from the Enkalon and The Junction between 10.15am and 6.15pm each day. There will be a plant and produce creche available for visitors who want to store their garden purchases while they browse, and these purchases will be allowed on board the shuttle.

Tickets for Garden Show Ireland cost £10 and can be purchased online at gardenshowireland.com. Children under 16 go free.