Coleraine schools in harmony

CHILDREN from St John’s and Killowen Primary Schools in Coleraine have come together to create a new song about looking after their wonderful community.

The school children teamed up with local composer and musician Ian Hannah to write and record the song as part of a good relations programme supported by Radius Housing.

And they unveiled the recording of ‘These Are Our Streets’ during a special event on Wednesday evening (March 9) in Christie Park, Coleraine.

The idea for the song came from the schools’ participation in Radius’ good relations programmes with the two primary schools, which focused on mental well-being and developing personal capacity.

The Relaxed and Resilient programme, which ran in St John’s and Killowen Primary Schools, helped tackle antisocial behaviour in the Heights Area through music and well-being training.

Read the full article in the Coleraine Chronicle

Click here to purchase the Digital ePaper