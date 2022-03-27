Girvan welcomes removal of travel restrictions at BIA

SOUTH Antrim MP Paul Girvan has welcomed the lifting of the final travel restrictions upon international travel in Northern Ireland.

Mr Girvan said the move signified the ‘huge progress’ that has been made.

“I am delighted that the final restrictions upon international travel in Northern Ireland will now be lifted,” said the DUP Transport Spokesman.

“This signifies the major progress that has been made and is the result of the collective efforts of all of our people.

“This news will be a much needed boost for the travel and tourism sector in South Antrim and across Northern Ireland as we approach the summer months.

“The industry sustains and supports jobs across the constituency and they have been severely impacted by a reduction in travellers as a result of restrictions.

“Despite these difficulties, they have continued to put South Antrim on the map, by heavily investing in their product.

“I am so pleased that this summer, they will be able to return to normal trade and welcome travellers from across the world.

“This is a good day for the industry in South Antrim.”