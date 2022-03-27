Making memories during Tea with a Pony

AS part of their ‘Getting Back Together’ project Age Concern Causeway organised an unforgettable event at the Riding for the Disabled arena near Coleraine.

ACC members had the opportunity to get up close and pet the ponies which proved to be a fun-filled and extremely rewarding experience.

The event was aimed at encouraging older people in the area to participate in some animal therapy whilst enjoying refreshments and socialising with others.

For many people stepping out into the world of mixing again after the necessary Covid restrictions has been a daunting process.

Among the comments made by those attending from ACC was a lady in her 90s who said: “It was a beautiful atmosphere and a great place for children with disabilities. Years ago children with disabilities got very little.”

