Neighbourhood cops seek parental input to tackle anti-social behaviour

AN Antrim police officer has called for better cooperation to help tackle the scourge of anti-social behaviour in Antrim town.

Sergeant Chris Tate from the Antrim Neighbourhood Policing Team spoke after a gaming bus was brought to the town centre on St Patrick’s Day to entertain young people.

Sergeant Tate added that it was important that young people are ‘not all tarred with the same brush’.

“We are continuing to receive, and respond to, reports of young people hanging around and creating quite a noise in the Antrim town centre area,” he said.

“For me, it is important to view these reports from a number of angles.

“From the point of view of the young people and the people who are impacted by the actions of the minority causing problems.

“Firstly, let me reassure you that my officers and I will continue to provide a victim-focused service and make efforts to thwart those who flout the law.

“This can be through a number of different options including, but not limited to, speaking with parents and guardians, liaising with Youth Justice, our Youth Diversion Officer and the local Education Authority.

“Secondly, my experience would tell me that some of our young people, sadly, are intent on consuming and misusing substances including alcohol.

“We must not let that be our starting point for how we engage and establish a relationship on which to build trust with our young people."

Sergeant Tate continued: “I have worked with a number of very thoughtful, well-mannered young people from the Antrim area, inclusive of the three District Electoral Areas of Antrim, Airport and Dunsilly), who have been subjected to some of the most difficult Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).

“We must take this into account when approaching, engaging and assisting those young people.

“Tackling anti-social behaviour is not about criminalising our young people, it is about working through issues to counteract the narrative that, 'young people are only out for trouble'.

“Meanwhile, I must thank those individuals responsible for reporting issues in the town centre, Castle Mall and Castle Gardens areas allowing us to respond in the appropriate manner. I want to reassure the local community that we take this very seriously.

“We are committed to working towards a solution and welcome any information from the public and local elected representatives to inform what we are doing.

“People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe in their communities. Those who choose to engage in anti-social and criminal behaviour must understand that it is unacceptable. We would ask parents and guardians to speak to their young people.

“Do you know where they are and what they’re doing? Now is the time to remind them of the dangers of getting involved in behaviour which could result in injuring themselves, others, or ultimately, a criminal record.

“I want to reassure the community that our officers will be continuing to carry out patrols in the area and I would encourage anyone who witnesses any anti-social or criminal behaviour to report any incidents to us on the non-emergency number 101.

DUP councillor Paul Dunlop said that over the past months there has been an ‘upsurge’ in large groups gathering in the town.

“The majority of them seem to be coming from outside Antrim intent on causing antisocial behaviour,” Mr Dunlop claimed.

“Since the closure of the boardwalk for refurbishment, Hall’s Bridge seems to be the focus with local businesses in that area behind affected.

“Only last Saturday I visited the peace park at the Forum and was shocked to see the amount of broken bottles within the park, which for the time being will close early.

“There is also the concern of crowds gathering so close to the river and consuming alcohol, where a misjudgment could be fatal.”

UUP rep Jim Mongtomery praised the gaming bus initiative and said he hoped to see similar schemes in future.

“It is good to see PSNI running this type of initiative to engage with younger members of our community.” he said. It is giving the young people somewhere to relax and have fun whilst building community relations with local police officers.

“Clearly from the number of people who attended it is a very popular initiative and is something which PSNI should be funded to run a lot more.”

Mr Tate, posing with a group of young people for a photo last week, concluded: “We were delighted to have the opportunity to engage with the young people this afternoon.

“It's important we don’t get lost in the moment and tar all young people with the same brush. Education and integration of tomorrow's adults is vital for successful, cohesive communities.

“Thanks for taking the time to speak with us.”