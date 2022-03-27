Newtownstewart charity shop manager bids fond farewell after 12 years service

A MANAGER of a local charity shop has bid a fond farewell after almost 12 years service.

Visitors to the Cancer Focus shop in Newtownstewart will be more than familiar with Audrey Loughlin, from Gortin, whose expert guidance has seen the shop go from strength-to-strength.

Opening its doors in 2010 under Audrey's expert guidance, the local shop now boasts a wealth of items both new and pre-loved, a committed team of over 20 volunteers, and a warm and friendly atmosphere that embodies the supportive mission of the charity.

After many happy years spent in the shop, Audrey says she is now ready for a fresh challenge - and as such will embark on a new career in a local accountants in Omagh.

She explained: "I really enjoyed my time at Cancer Focus and I have many great memories in the shop. A real highlight was meeting so many different people, and seeing volunteers come and so generously give their time to work in the shop.

"It was also brilliant to know that everything we were doing was going toward Cancer Focus NI, and directly helping those who have had cancer, or are going through it.

"Sometimes people would have just came in to talk with someone who knows a but more about the impacts of cancer - the place is as much about offering support as it is about what's for sale.

"It was lovely to be in a position to be that listening ear, and to be able to provide more information and be able to pass them on to someone with more knowledge who could better answer their queries and concerns."

As with any charity shop, Cancer Focus Newtownstewart started with humble beginnings. Audrey managed the shop since its opening in 2010, when it wasn't clear if it would be a permanent feature of Newtown's Main Street.

However, as locals can attest, the shop has become a part of the fabric of the town over the past 11-and-a-half years.

Audrey explained: "When we initially opened, it was initially for a period of six months and we weren't sure how it was going to work in a small town.

"Of course, it has been well and truly accepted by the local community and after almost 12 years, it's still here!

"This is all down to a very supportive local community, but it doesn't stop there - we have customers from all around, and people come from Omagh, Drumquin, Fermanagh and elsewhere. The support has been fantastic over the years."

At present, the shop is stocked with a range of items, old and new, including clothes, CDs, books, furniture and bric-a-brac. All items are of a good standard, with the local community proving very supportive when it comes to donations.

"The shop is kept going with thanks to the supportive donations, and a very good team of volunteers from the local community.

"There are around 20 volunteers who so generously give their time, and honestly without them my job would have been a lot lot harder. Everyone was so helpful and supportive toward each other, and whoever takes over certainly has a great team there to work with. I cannot thank the volunteers enough.

"I would also like to thank head office, my retail manager and area retail manager for all their help and support. I am sad to be leaving and I will miss it, but I am ready for a new challenge and am excited to see what the future holds."