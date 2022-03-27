Questions asked after 'offensive and divisive' banner appears during St Patrick Day parade

UNIONIST politicians have hit out at what they described as ‘an offensive and utterly vile anti-British banner’ being carried through Armagh City Centre at the community St Patrick’s Day parade ‘aimed at raising community tensions’.

Parade organisers have stressed the group carrying the banner had not been invited to participate and had ‘sneaked’ their way into the parade

Ulster Unionist Councillor Sam Nicholson said, “The banner, proclaiming Armagh Irish City of resistance or British City of Culture is offensive and should be condemned by all right thinking people as a blatant attempt set back cross-community relations within our City.

“I think by the very fact that those carrying the banner had to hide their faces as they carried the banner through the city says it all, quite frankly.

“The vast vast majority of normal Armagh people, irrespective of their political viewpoint, will see this as little more than a cheap political stunt to try and set back cross-community relations, which right thinking people are trying so hard to build. Most sensible people in Armagh will and should condemn this.

“I am sure if the Archbishops and Dean were aware what was following behind them as they waved to everyone along the route at the front of the parade they would not have taken part.

“As councillors we have always been very keen to make sure St Patrick’s Day is an inclusive event for everyone and we recognise the potential of this event and the festival as an attraction to bring more tourism to our city. Unfortunately this was clearly not what was on show on Thursday at this community parade as three republican bands walked the streets of Armagh City.

“This was of course very disappointing to see given the work and investment that has been put into this event by the legacy council and the new Armagh City Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council to try and make this a more inclusive event as part of the St Patricks Festival with so much on offer for everyone to experience and enjoy.

‘Unfortunately there are still those that are determined in making this a political event rather than what it should be a celebration of all our culture.

“I must emphasise that this was not a Council run event. The organisers of this event were the St Patrick’s Day Celebrations Committee so they will have to explain themselves how this was allowed to happen.

“It was however financially supported by Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council through the Financial Assistance events Policy, a policy which includes strict criteria that all funded events should promote cross community involvement and good relations within our Borough. Clearly this event has fallen well short of both of these requirements. I have already spoken to Council officers regarding this and asked questions on the matter because this should have no place in our society and is completely unacceptable.”

“Provocative and offensive banners like this highlight that a sinister and threatening mindset continues to prevail within Republicanism. A mindset which should be roundly condemned across the political spectrum.

Newry & Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA has raised his concerns with Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council on the issue.

Mr Irwin said the banner which depicted Her Majesty The Queen with a snake’s tongue and asked a question around Armagh City being a city or resistance or UK city of culture, was seen as offensive to many.

Mr Irwin stated, “This banner simply has no place in any community themed fun day of any nature, let alone a St Patrick’s Day parade. The imagery depicting the Queen is deeply offensive and divisive especially in this Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year.”

He added, “I note that Council locally have provided funding to the organisers of the event with the Council logo appearing on invitational material and I have raised my concerns with the Council as to what action can be taken around the permitting of such a banner to enter this so-called cross community parade? I have also requested to speak to the parade organisers as it is unacceptable that such a banner should have been allowed on parade in the first instance.”

A spokesman for the parade organisers said they were investigating the matter and stressed, “The group involved were not invited to participate in the parade and they did not identify themselves to stewards and did not join the parade at the assembly point.

“We believe they sneaked their way into the parade around Russell Street. They were not invited to take part and as such were not welcome.

“We wish to celebrate culture not get involved in politics and we do not wish to offend anyone.”