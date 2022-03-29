Jet ski riders asked to respect wildlife at lough

WATERSPORTS enthusiasts have been asked to respect wildlife at Antrim Lough Shore after jet skis were used at a jetty frequented by scores of birds.

The jetty close to the new Gateway centre has become popular with families eager to feed the friendly swans and ducks.

But there was anger at the weekend when Saturday’s sunny weather brought jet ski riders into close contact with the birds.

While it is understood that jet ski users should use the jetty at Rea’s Wood or avoid the area when birds are in situ, some riders were pictured and filmed using the craft in the harbour area and hauling the machines out of the water on trailers.