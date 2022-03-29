Limavady woman gets a taster of MasterChef UK

A TALENTED local woman has certainly put Limavady town on the map by recently appearing as the youngest contestant on one of the biggest cooking competitions on TV.

This year, 22-year-old Rachel Newhouse entered MasterChef UK, competing as one of 45 passionate and talented hopefuls from all walks of life.

Limavady woman Rachel, who currently works as a Beer Bike Tour Guide in Belfast, spoke to the Northern Constitution about her 'incredible' MasterChef experience and the demanding challenge of cooking for renowned MasterChef Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

She said: “I was absolutely buzzing to take part in the show.

“The pressure in the kitchen is insane - I was one of the first contestants to cook for the judges so it was very intense.”

*Continued in this week's Northern Constitution*