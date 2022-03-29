MLA joins police on speed check after residents express concerns

FOLLOWING complaints received by South Antrim DUP candidate Trevor Clarke regarding the speed of vehicles on the Randalstown Road, Antrim, he joined with local PSNI officers to carry out a speed check on Saturday morning.

Commenting on the issue Mr Clarke said: “I am deeply concerned by reports of drivers speeding on this busy stretch of the Randalstown Road.

“It was brought to my attention by residents of the new Castlewater developments which are home to many families with young children who frequent the road to walk to the nearby Castle Gardens.

“I have been communicating with the Department for Infrastructure for months on this issue.

“I am pleased to report that the Department is planning to extend the 30mph speed limit to beyond the entrance of the new developments which I know will be welcomed by all local residents.”

