Randalstown wins again and Helen gets a gong at Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards

RANDALSTOWN , Ballynure, Doagh and Whiteabbey Glen have all taken home gongs at the Translink Ulster in Bloom Awards.

And Helen Boyd of Tidy Randalstown also picked up a top accolade.

Northern Ireland’s top gardening talent was celebrating at the annual Translink Ulster in Bloom awards presentation.

Hosted at Cultra Manor, the awards event recognised the community-work carried out by gardening enthusiasts across Northern Ireland.

The popular environmental, community and horticultural awards saw local cities, towns and villages presented for their work creating the most beautiful plant and floral displays and for community-led projects which bring people together to clean up local beauty spots and build areas for people to enjoy nature.

In the Small Town category, Randalstown picked up the top honour and also received the Translink 25th Anniversary Display award

Helen Boyd, from Tidy Randalstown, was the winner of the Translink Community Champion Award, in recognition of the lasting and positive difference she has made to her local area by embracing the ‘Ulster in Bloom’ ethos.

Ballynure scooped the Small Village accolade and Whiteabbey won a Special Award.

Meanwhole McConnells Bar, Doagh was presented with a Floral Presentation Awards.

Speaking at the presentation of awards, Translink Chairman Michael Wardlow said: “Translink is proud to continue its support of Ulster in Bloom which illustrates the wonderful community spirit that exists in cities, towns and villages across Northern Ireland.

“As Northern Ireland’s public transport provider, servicing communities large and small, it’s fantastic to see the time and dedication of volunteers, council workers and local groups being recognised and celebrated.

“At Translink we’re also playing a part in making the world we live in a cleaner, greener place to enjoy, so it’s great to see sustainability and biodiversity such a major element in the work of this year’s winners.

“On behalf of Translink, I’d like to congratulate all our Ulster in Bloom Champions and I look forward to watching next year’s entries blossom in the coming months.,”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland local Government Association (NILGA).

Councillor Frances Burton, Vice President, Northern Ireland Local Government Association, said: “As NILGA’s President, I’m delighted to be with you all today.

“ I must initially express our appreciation and congratulations to everyone who participates and contributes to the Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition.

“As your Local Government Association, NILGA represents, promotes, sustains and improves local government on behalf of all councils and the competition helps us, as NILGA, councils and councillors, to focus on improving the quality of life for citizens right across the region, while also enhancing our cities, towns and villages.

“For everyone involved, Translink Ulster in Bloom celebrates the successes that can be achieved when we all come together to take pride in the places where we live and work, and together, create a better environment for everyone to enjoy”.

If you’re interested in getting involved in the Translink Ulster in Bloom 2022 Competition contact NILGA on (0)28 9079 8972 or email office@nilga.org.