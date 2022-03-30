Kilkeel Community Champion hosts 'Time to Talk' Event

Asda Kilkeel's Community Champion, Stephanie Rodgers, recently teamed up with the Kilkeel Development Association and Mourne Matters to host a ‘Time to Talk’ event.

The social gathering was organised to bring customers and colleagues together for a chat, not just on mental health but any topic they wanted to discuss and aimed to not only make attendees feel comfortable but that someone was there to listen.

Stephanie brought fruit and vegetables to the event and carried out an interactive smoothie making activity with the attendees, to emphasise the importance of healthy eating and the impact it can have on mental health.

Stephanie Rodgers said

‘’It was great to get down to the Mourne Matters facilities to host the ‘Time to Talk’ event. The smoothie making activity was a great laugh, a few of the attendees got quite competitive about that. Some of the smoothies were pleasant and some not so pleasant but the best thing about the event was the craic, everyone had a genuinely great time and there were plenty of laughs.’’

‘’Time to Talk’ allowed people to openly talk about how they were feeling, and it was great to see people form friendships. I look forward to the next event we hold at the Mourne Matters social café.’’

Claire Weir, facilitator at Mourne Matters said

‘’The Time to Talk event was fantastic, it felt so rewarding to watch everyone get so involved and the smoothie making experience was a lot of fun. Since the event we have had a few new members, it’s great to see people getting out and engaging.’’

‘’Stephanie was fantastic, she really does have amazing community spirit and we look forward to working with her again’’