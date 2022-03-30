'Little done to alleviate pain'

IN the wake of the Chancellor's Spring Statement, little has been done to alleviate the significant pressures being felt by many families due to cost of living increases, according to UUP representative David Taylor.

The Newry & Armagh Ulster Unionist Assembly candidate said the limited response has highlighted the malign influence the NI Protocol is having on the people of Northern Ireland, as without the EU’s permission the proposed UK VAT rules cannot be applied here in Northern Ireland.

Councillor Taylor said: “The Chancellor’s spring statement did little to alleviate the real pain of the rising cost of living.

“There will be a degree of relief for some, but for far too many, the most vulnerable in particular who are now struggling to manage household budgets, the lack of significant action will serve as a real blow.

“The fact that 0% rate in VAT on energy efficiency measures will not be applicable in Northern Ireland vindicates the warnings that the Ulster Unionist Party has been giving in respect of the Protocol.

“The inability of the UK Government to extend measures to reduce VAT to Northern Ireland without the EU’s say so is a damning indictment on both the Protocol itself and those parties who so foolishly called for its ‘rigorous implementation’. This unacceptable situation must be urgently resolved once and for all.

“The spring statement included additional monies for Northern Ireland under the Barnett consequential. This is, however, of little comfort as it cannot be allocated with a lack of Executive. The tens of thousands of individuals and families struggling locally and across Northern Ireland deserve better – meaningful solutions are required to deal with this crisis.”