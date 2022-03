A 36-year-old man arrested yesterday (Tuesday, March 29) in connection with a shooting incident in the Springhill Park area of Strabane in February, has been released without charge.

A 19-year-old man was beaten with a baseball bat before being shot in the leg in his home in Springhill Park at around 7.20pm on February 9.

Confirming that the man arrested had been released, a police spokesperson said: "The investigation continues."