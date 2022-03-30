Police appeal for information about Coleraine burglary

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary within a premises at Railway Place in Coleraine.

It was reported to police that a premises was broken into sometime between 4.30pm on Monday March 28 and 8.30am on Tuesday March 29.

Inspector Mullan said: “Damage was caused to a shutter at the rear of the premises and a lock was broken during the break-in.

“Although the inside of the premises was not damaged during this incident, unfortunately a sum of cash has been taken from the till and a box of roll up cigarette paper was also stolen.

“Police are also investigating a potential link between a crow bar and tyre jack that were both found at the rear of a nearby property.

“Our enquiries are continuing into this theft and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident or any suspicious vehicles, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 361 of 29/03/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/