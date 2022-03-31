Fire crews battle 'deliberate' gorse fires in the Sperrins

RECENT high temperatures have seen firefighters battling gorse fires near Omagh and the Sperrin mountains, which are thought to have been ignited 'deliberately'.

On Monday, crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended a gorse fire at Park, in the Sperrins, and had previously attended another blaze at the Todd's Leap Road, at the weekend.

At the height of the blaze at Park, five fire service appliances were in attendance, along with the Specialist Wildfire Team and Sky Watch NI.

Firefighters carried out a watching brief overnight and commenced firefighting on Monday morning, using beaters to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 3.09pm on Monday, and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.

On Saturday, firefighters attended approximately 300m of gorse on fire at the Todds Leap Road, Ballygawley.

Fire Service appliances from Clogher, Pomeroy and Omagh. Beaters were used to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 7.37am on Sunday, and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.

A spokesperson from NIFRS has urged the public to follow fire safety advice to prevent further wildfires this week.

The spokesperson said: "Every year, we are called to deal with large numbers of wildfires across Northern Ireland which are a serious risk to lives, property and the environment.

"We want everyone to enjoy the countryside and recommend the following fire safety tips to help prevent wildfires.

"Extinguish your cigarette and other smoking materials properly and don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows– take your litter home.

"Avoid using open fires in the countryside, it may seem a good idea but an open fire can easily get out of control.

"Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodland or grassland – sunlight shining through glass can start fires. Take them home or dispose in a waste or recycling bin.

"If you see a fire in the countryside report it to the Fire & Rescue Service immediately on 999. If you see someone setting fires, report it to the PSNI."