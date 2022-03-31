Royal Black to open new HQ

THE Royal Black Institution will open its new state-of-the-art headquarters in Loughgall on Saturday (April 2).

The grand opening ceremony at the Main Street property in the Co Armagh village will take place after a midday parade by approximately 2,000 members of the institution, accompanied by up to 10 bands.

Sovereign Grand Master the Rev William Anderson, who will perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the centre, said it will be “a landmark day” for the organisation.

An exhibition entitled “Our Leaders’ Legacy” will be opened as part of the proceedings and a bust of Sir Norman Stronge, a past Sovereign Grand Master, will be unveiled and dedicated.

Sir Norman, a former Speaker in the Northern Ireland Parliament, who was awarded the Military Cross for heroism at the Somme, was murdered by the IRA in January 1981, along with his son James, also a member of the institution, at their Tynan Abbey home.

“It will be an emotional day, culminating as it does with the opening of the first-ever headquarters to be owned by our institution. It will be a day long remembered in the annals of history as we leave our legacy for future generations,” said Rev Anderson.

“The development of a new administrative base is one of the most important projects ever embarked upon by the Imperial Grand Black Chapter.”

The project - to transform a B1 Listed Building dating back to 1820 into a modern centre for the institution - began in May 2020, but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It involved the sympathetic renovation of the historic property - purchased in 2017 - with listed features restored to their original character.

Founded in 1797, the institution was initially based in Dublin and Belfast, before becoming a tenant in Brownlow House, Lurgan, in the late 1920s.

In 2019 the institution moved from Lurgan to temporary premises, beside the Museum of Orange Heritage in Loughgall.

Starting point for Saturday’s parade will be the junction of the Red Lion Road and Ballymagerney Road at 12 noon.

Heading the procession will be the Imperial officers and guests, led by Moneyslane Flute Band, followed by Agivey RBP 843 and Breaghey RBP 264, accompanied by Breaghey Silver Band.

The parade will proceed via the Main Street, past the headquarters and into the public park - kindly granted by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

There will be a “food village” in the country park for the use of both the institution and the public.

The headquarters will be opened at 1:00pm by the Sovereign Grand Master, and dedicated by Grand Chaplain Sir Knight Canon Will Murphy.

The “Leaders’ Legacy” exhibition will be opened by Sir Knight Calvin Reid, followed by the unveiling of the bust of Sir Norman Stronge by Bro James Kingan and Sir Knight Andy Gray, and it will be dedicated by Grand Chaplain Sir Knight Nigel Reid.

A service of worship will begin in the public park at 1:45pm and the return parade starts at 3:00pm.