Thrilling new drama arrives at the Market Place Theatre

'BEFORE You Go’ is an exciting new drama from Kabosh Theatre Company written by Laurence McKeown and directed by Paula McFetridge, which got its first showing online during the pandemic and now arrives at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre on April 1.

This superb play will explore the fragility of love and themes of love, loss and living.

Set in Carlingford in the present day, ‘Before You Go’ tells the story of 22 year old Sorcha O’Hagan, who is leaving for Australia. Her bags are packed. Only an overdue conversation with her father remains - Before she goes… Sorcha’s motherdied when she was only 8 months old. She was raised by her father Brendan and his family. They had a strong relationship, but his regular absenteeism was never talked about. As the sun rises on the border, the clock is ticking, and things need to be said…

Director of ‘Before You Go’, Paula McFetridge said, “We initially presented Before You Go online, right in the midst of the pandemic. The regulations at the time meant we had to rehearse via Zoom, and record in a ventilated studio in the middle of winter, with filming taking place remotely – we just had the three actors in the room. Despite the restrictions, the power of Laurence’s words and our cast’s performance remained in full force. A year later, we can’t wait to take this wonderful piece on tour across the country, and for audiences to experience the power of live theatre once again.”

Tickets can be booked online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre, or through the Box Office on [028] 3752 1821.