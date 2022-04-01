CAMPAIGNERS for the restoration of a rail link between Armagh and Portadown are urging people to put pen to paper to help make the dream a reality as they insist: “This is a last in a lifetime opportunity to make it happen.”

PARS (Portadown to Armagh Railway Society) have been buoyed by developments in recent years, spurred on by the appetite - both public and political - to see rail’s return.

But they feel that it will take a further push by the people to keep the project on track and not leave it idling at the station.

To that end, the members of PARS, which is a registered charity established to drive the campaign forward, are appealing directly for letters endorsing their endeavours and backing their calls for a long overdue new link.

And anyone who can help is urged to do so by contacting PARS Secretary Lewis Porter to have their voices heard.

This latest action comes off the back of studies into the potential for re-opening the link between the Ecclesiastical Capital and the Hub of the North.

There are, of course, many reasons why it should happen, as Mr Porter was keen to share.

And there are hurdles too, chiefly finance, where some feel it to be unviable.

But such are not insurmountable and, once again, Mr Porter and his PARS colleagues can point to other success stories capable of silencing the cynics and argue the benefits truly do merit the money required to see it through.

He said PARS had been “trying to identify a number of key players” in Armagh City and had already sent out some letters - the text of which appears separately on this page - seeking support.

Mr Porter added: “We want anybody at all who has got an interest in seeing the railway and seeing it thrive and wanting to increase visitor numbers, business opportunities, etc.

“It’s also to give people from Armagh wider more easily accessible - whether it’s Northern Ireland or All-Ireland - transport for work etc.

“Really once the lines closed that increased the social deprivation for a lot of people, especially in the West.

“We see this as an important means of reducing the impact on the environment.

“The DfI are talking about widening the road leading from Armagh to Portadown but it’s only for about a mile, if even that.

“You think of the land taken for that and it’s just the more roads there are it seems the more cars there are to occupy them.

“Given the environmental impact, given the current situation regarding oil prices etc, transport is going to be a key element in ordinary individuals being able to get to their place of work and beyond in terms of affordability etc, as well.”

PARS believes that, politically, there is the ambition to deliver and address Armagh’s infrastructural imbalance, now more than ever.

Studies have been carried out which have been a launching pad and, while the sums of money needed may seem vast, Mr Porter says on the grand scheme of things it is not excessive.

He continued: “We have the current Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon, she is very supportive of it, and hence the money she has got the Department to put into it.

“Once it gets beyond this technical study and it comes out favourably, that’s the base level of support that is needed to get to the Department then investing a lot more money into it and a lot more detailed study to get it operating.

“When you think of the Borders Railway in Scotland, it had been closed for the same sort of number of years as the Armagh to Portadown line, and yet a local campaign started there and now they are having to increase the number of trains. It’s a half hourly service now to Edinburgh along the Borders. That’s been a major success.

“If we were on the mainland we could go for funding through Westminster, but unfortunately with the business of devolved powers here transport, and a few other key elements, like housing, are all devolved. The Assembly has indicated that they don’t really want Westminster involvement, whereas under the Levelling Up, if we were under the Barnett principle, getting the same amount of money in Northern Ireland infrastructure in proportion to what they are spending on the mainland, we could have this within a couple of years without DfI in terms of expense.

“Just a few years ago there were 10,000 signatures on a petition to have it open. I think this is the last opportunity, it’s a last in a lifetime opportunity for Armagh to get the line.

“Because the DfI are coming round more to the idea, this could potentially be the first stage of rail to the West, to Enniskillen, Monaghan, Clones. In that case we would have potentially funding from the Republic’s Government as well, so it wouldn’t be such a burden on the Stormont funding.

“But certainly we need to get it to Armagh. It’s a 10-mile stretch. Worse-case scenario we are looking at is £20 million a mile. Now that seems a lot but whenever you think that that could drastically reduce the number of cars on that A3 between Armagh and Portadown every day...

“It would reduce the land take required for dual-carriaging or even widening of the A3. A train track doesn’t take too much in width of land. A lot of the original track is still there, some of the infrastructure is still there. Obviously it would require an engineering solution to some of the aspects, but that’s doable.

“It’s anywhere between £10 million and £20 million a mile but the £20 million really is the very worst case scenario we are looking at.

“That could be there for years, servicing people’s needs. Schools playing rugby in Belfast can have a train from Armagh to Portadown and then on to Belfast.

“Armagh is the only significant city without a railway. St David’s in Wales, it’s a small city because it’s got a cathedral. It’s the only other place in the whole of the United Kingdom that doesn’t have a railway.

“Interestingly, whenever the train first came to Armagh, newspaper clippings at the time described it as the train journey from the town of Belfast to the city of Armagh.

“The Armagh Railway Disaster was on a different line to this but, because of the disaster, Parliament brought in an Act regarding train safety. So you’ve got a nice little statue there, you’ve got a Parliamentary Act, but apart from those things and the gates of the old railway station, that’s the only thing that we have to even signify the place that Armagh played in the history of rail in Ireland.”

All of this, of course, needs to change, and the power to bring about that change really rests with the people, PARS firmly believes.

And for those who may feel sympathy that the city’s lacking but apathy in terms of backing, Mr Porter asks that they reassess and reconsider.

High-profile support is all well and good, but it’s grassroots that will sprout shoots!

“If it’s left to somebody else nobody will do it,” he said. “What we want to do is gather as many letters from different people across the whole spectrum of the whole community in Armagh - business, hotels, churches, etc etc - and we will then present that to AECOM who are the consultants doing the study.

“It is the weight of popular support that will get it. After all, we are coming up to an election and that’s the next thing we are going to be doing; we’re going to be writing to each of the potential candidates for the Assembly to ask them to commit to supporting the rail. But it’s the popular groundswell of support that we need to convince council - and subsequently the Executive and the Assembly - to support this, so the more people we get to write at this stage the better, because it really is a one-off opportunity.

“We need to be thinking of, not just those who can’t afford their vehicles and their fuel at the moment, but we’ve got to think of saving the planet too. This is a green issue as well in terms of environment, in terms of motorised transportation. Rail is actually the most inoffensive when it comes to emissions.

“No railway will ever make money. No railway in the world makes money, but it has got to be there to bring equality of opportunity to the people of Armagh and its wider environs.”

To show your support, read the letter below and get in touch via email before the deadline date.