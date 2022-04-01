Aware NI Omagh meeting helps open up discussions on mental health

A LOCAL GP has urged anyone who feels they are struggling with their mental health to avail of the services offered by depression charity Aware NI.

Dr Josephine Deehan, a local GP and councillor, was a speaking at a recent event held by Aware NI at the Silverbirch Hotel, which explored the impacts of mental health issues and the wide range of support services offered by the charity.

Speakers at the event included Dr Chris Sharkey, a consultant psychiatrist in the Western Health and Social Care Trust, Dr Josephine Deehan, representatives from Aware NI, and local people who shared their own lived experience of mental ill-health.

Dr Deehan said the local events was particularly important in the present climate, where many people are suffering due to the isolating impacts of Covid-19, and financial pressures brought about by the cost of living crisis.

"It is an unfortunate fact that at present there is a lot of depression and anxiety in our communities," she said. "These problems have been exacerbated over the past two years due to Covid-19. Without doubt, the pandemic has had a major impact on people young and old, and many are feeling uncertain about the future.

"On top of all this, we have a cost of living crisis that concerns us all so much, with widespread uncertainty about how people are going to afford to heat their homes, and buy food. It is a very stressful time for the everyone in the community. Financial pressure is a very severe type of pressure, and unfortunately this is what we are seeing more and more of at present.

"Following the event in the Silverbirch Hotel with Aware NI, it was very good to see that the general public are developing a better awareness of mental health difficulties, and are becoming ever-keener to learn about sources of support.

"The main messages from the event were for people to take care of mental health, and to seek out support it they are experiencing problems. Attendees were also made aware of all services offered by local mental health charities, such as Aware NI, in the local area and beyond."

Dr Deehan has urged anyone struggling with their mental health to attend the Omagh support hub offered by Aware NI, which meets at The Hub on Market Street weekly on Tuesday events.

The free-to-attend group is facilitated by Aware's trained volunteers, many of whom have personal experience of depression. The groups provide a safe space to meet others going through similar experiences and discuss coping strategies in a confidential forum, and everyone is welcome.

Dr Deehan continued: "I would urge anyone who is struggling to attend the local support hub. It had been set up to help those who suffer from depression and mental health issues, and provides face-to-face support and help from those who have that lived experience of depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

"It is a way for people to come together to meet in a social situation and in a relaxed environment, where they can share their experiences and knowledge and support each other.

"It is also important to note that there is online support offered by Aware NI, including resources for healthy living and mindfulness. This can be accessed at the Aware NI website."