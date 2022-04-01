Ewe wouldn't believe it

A Crebilly farmer has a spring in his step after one of his ewes recently gave birth to five healthy lambs.

Des Laverty was surprised to see the rare set of quintuplets born at his farm as the chances of it happening are a million to one. Born at 8.30am on Tuesday, March 22 without any complications Des said mother and all five lambs are doing well.

He added: “It was a surprise to see five lambs as normally you would expect a young ewe to have no more than one or two. For it to have five or six is something else.

“I have heard of it happening before but it is very rare and not something I was expecting to see.

“Everything went very smoothly and we are delighted that they are all doing well.”

Des took over the family farm eight years ago after his father passed away.

He said: “We did not always keep sheep my father kept cattle.

“When I took over the farm I thought it might be easier to keep sheep but it is not always that easy.

“We have about 100 sheep so lambing season is a very busy time as some need a bit of help to deliver their lambs.

“Some farmers have cameras set up which means they can watch what is going on without being there. I don't have that facility yet but maybe next year.”