Great response to Hana's appeal idea

HANA Slovakova sends a special thank you to all who supported the Ukraine Appeal held in conjunction with Connor Presbyterian Church.

She said she was absolutely delighted with the response by the people of Kells, Connor and all over the Borough and Province..

The people responded and helped fill a 40’ container with all sorts of goods for those in need in Slovakia.

All being well the container will arrive at its destination today (Tuesday).

Hana, a former Czech now living in Kells, wanted to do something for the refugees and set about linking up with the local Church.

Connor Minister Rev Philip Thompson said it was a pleasure to have got involved.

“Hana and other volunteers organised the collection and our Church was used as the collection base. We are so pleased at the amount collected and hope those in need benefit fully from it,” said Rev. Thompson.

Inside a couple of weeks the items arrived, were boxed and labeled, making it easier work for those distributing it.

There were over 800 boxes in the container, the last ones added on Friday before they left for the docks that afternoon.

The Minister said they were pleased when Hana first contacted them about getting involved in the appeal.

“It was Hana’s idea and we were glad to support her and get involved. We had a great participation from our congregation and from others. It was not without its challenges. But we had a really positive response,” said Rev. Thompson.

And the Mayor, Cllr. William McCaughey, said it was great to see the pubic responding so sincerely to the plight of others