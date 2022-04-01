Local electric car charging points 'in urgent need of repair'

ELECTRICAL car charging points are in "urgent need of repair", according to a local councillor.

Matthew Bell, of the UUP, was speaking amid ongoing problems that electric car owners are facing with non-functioning car charing points at various points in Omagh.

According to the councillor, only a handful of car charging points are functional, and most all are in need of some general repair.

However, with the Electrical Supply Board, which has responsibility for charging units in Northern Ireland, recently announced it has been awarded £3.27m from the Levelling Up Fund to expand and enhance the EV charging network, with hopes that this will help improve the network in the Omagh area.

"The electric car charging points throughout Omagh are in urgent need for repair," councillor Bell said. "For example, neither of the charging points at Castle Street car park are functional, and only one changing point at both the Crevenagh Park and Ride and Omagh leisure centre are functional.

"Furthermore, all the electrical charging points are in some need of general repair with writing worn away, protection poles bent or various other issues that need to be addressed. I have reported the damaged charging points to the relevant authorities.

"This is a recurring problem in our town and more effort is needed to ensure that the electrical charging points are available and functional when needed."

According to the Department for Infrastructure (DfI), Nichola Mallon, Infrastructure Minister, has been encouraging ESB to repair non-functioning charge points.

In November, ESB completed its replacement programme in Nov 2021 to replace 30 AC Fast charge posts (60 charge points), and to upgrade a number of faulty charge points with more modern operational charge points.

A DfI spokesperson said: "Minister Mallon is also taking a number of actions in respect of charge point infrastructure, including the introduction of changes to the planning system, which came into operation on December 21, 2020 and liaising with British Government Ministers in respect of future funding for our charge point network.

“The Minister has recently established an Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Task-Force bringing together representatives from government, consumers, energy providers, industry and EV drivers to consider our EV Infrastructure requirements and to help set out a clear action plan by autumn 2022 to deliver a fit for purpose, modern EV charging network.

"In developing its Action Plan the Task-Force will consider EV Infrastructure in the context of the overarching principles of prioritising active travel (walking, wheeling and cycling) and public transport towards decarbonising our transport system.

“Funding opportunities for the installation of charge point infrastructure are provided by the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV). The Minister has met with British Government ministers to discuss the move to electric vehicles, the approach to installing charge point infrastructure and future funding including development opportunities for our charge point network.

"The Minister has been assured that OZEV will continue to highlight opportunities for charge point operators in GB to consider entering the market here in Northern Ireland.

“The British Government is bringing forward plans to ban sales of diesel and petrol vehicles across GB and NI from 2040 to 2030. The sale of plug-in hybrid vehicles will be banned from 2035.

"The Department is liaising with the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) to consider what we need to do to meet this challenge."