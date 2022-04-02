£500k Antrim flood scheme completed

INFRASTRUCTURE Minister Nichola Mallon has announced that a £500,000 flood alleviation scheme on the Hollywell Burn in the Kilbegs Road area of Antrim is now complete.

The scheme included the construction of a new flood wall and earth embankment works.

It would bring, she said, peace of mind to businesses in the area.

“I am pleased to announce the completion of this vital scheme,” said the Minister.

“As result of this significant investment, flood risk should be reduced to approximately 18 commercial properties in the Kilbegs Business Park.

Flood wall

“I was on site at Hollywell Burn last year which gave me the opportunity to meet the team and see the work behind construction of this 410 metre long flood wall and earth embankment.

“It is great to see this work now finished and be able to announce the scheme’s completion.”

The Minister concluded: “I committed during my time as Minister to taking action to protect homes and businesses from flooding and I have followed through on this commitment by allocating £19million in funding for flood alleviation schemes across the North in my 2021/22 budget, an increase of £11million from last year.

“Schemes like Hollywell Burn demonstrate how our infrastructure can improve the lives of people and communities across the North.”

The construction of the scheme was undertaken by ACS Civils.