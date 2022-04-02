Antrim woman writes book about the skydiving accident which changed her life

AN Antrim woman whose life changed forever after a serious skydiving accident is launching a book about her experiences this week.

In 1995, former nurse Joanne McConville had jumped from 6,500 feet when the main and reserve parachute tangled and she plummeted to the ground at 100 miles per hour.

Joanne sustained serious physical and psychological injuries, living with PTSD and clear memories of a near death experience.

But her survival against the odds helped her to rebuild her life.

Joanne used her personal experience of trauma and recovery following her accident to help others and has become a business and healthcare consultant, lifestyle coach and motivational speaker and founded her own company called Clarity Change.

“If I had had a coach working with me to reach goals, the vision I had for my future and the motivation I needed, my recovery may not have been so hard.” she said.

“It was not about dwelling on the events that happened, but how to move on to be the best I could be.

“I needed to ‘lead myself’ with all the skills and attributes the most effective leaders have, inner strength, motivation, resilience, ability to change and emotional intelligence.

“I brought these into my career, aiming for a leadership role where I could influence development of others and lead change for improvement.

“By founding Clarity Change I continue to achieve this aim, developing leaders, teams and individuals to be the best they can.”

Through her motivational speaking, Joanne tells audiences about how the experiences she has had, both with the accident, her personal life and her career, have led her to believe that leadership and working through change, requires the same skills and attributes as those needed to recover from adversity and have the best life possible.

She has now written a book about her experiences, ‘My Piece of Sky’ which was launched on Friday at Massereene Golf Club.

She said: “I have started a new chapter in my life, literally.

“It could have been a book about skydiving, the lessons I leanred through recovery from trauma, near death experiences and how it changed my nursing career, but the best bit is a love story, of how two people met with a shared passion for jumping out of a plane - and stayed together despite all the life events that were thrown their way. “