Castlederg committee raises £1m for Cancer Research

'THANKS a million' was the theme when Castlederg Cancer Research UK committee hosted their opening evening on March 25.

Over 50 years of fundraising has resulted in the fantastic sum of £1m for research.

This amount has been the result of the dedicated work of the local community, and the committee are indebted to the faithful support over the years.

Cancer Research UK is the largest funder of research in the world funding around 50 per cent of all publicly funded research and have been at the heart of progress in the UK for the last 40 years.

The vision of Cancer Research is to look forward to the day when all cancers can be cured.