Delight as new Changing Places facility officially opens at Strabane Library

USERS of Strabane Library with disabilities can now avail of a state-of-the-art Changing Places toilet tailored to meet their needs.

The facility was officially opened by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, and provides a facility that is completely accessible.

It provides sufficient space and equipment for anyone not able to use the toilet independently.

The project, funded by the Department for Communities (DfC) in partnership with council, is the only one of its kind in the Strabane area and includes a shower, adjustable changing bench, hoist and other necessary equipment to give disabled people a greater opportunity to enjoy their local community.

Libraries NI and council representatives joined Mayor Warke and children from Knockavoe School and Glenside Day Centre for the event that showcased the vital resources contained within the facility.

“The Ccuncil, through our commitments set out in our Strategic Growth Plan and our Disability Scheme and Action Plan, is committed to working to promote positive attitudes and to encourage participation by disabled people in public life and across our communities by creating accessible and user friendly environments for everyone to enjoy,” the Mayor said.

Maura Craig, Libraries NI area manager added: “Many people aren’t aware of what a Changing Place facility is or how essential it can be for those who live with disabilities or limiting conditions.

“We hope by installing this toilet in Strabane Library, it will make a real difference to families across our local community who perhaps have to restrict their days out and visits to the library because there are no suitable facilities available.

“We would like to thank everyone who visited the library for this event and look forward to welcoming them back soon.”

Also welcoming its completion was local SDLP Sperrin councillor, Jason Barr, who has lobbied on the matter.

"Back in 2019 I wrote to the council and the Department of Communities regarding no disabled changing facility within Strabane town centre and to explore options to have one installed," he explained.

"This brand new facility has now opened.

“This facility, which includes a shower, hoist and other necessary equipment, will give severely disabled people the opportunity to get out and about independently and enjoy day to day activities which many of us take for granted.

"Once again thanks to Carol Early for bringing this to my attention back in 2019."

Sinn Féin councillor, Michaela Boyle, also welcomed the installation of the facility.

She said it is a welcome addition for local families as well as visitors to the town.

"It's great to finally have the new Changing Places bathroom opened in Strabane Library," she said.

"This will accommodate the many families within our town and district and for those visiting families that have children and young adults with individual needs.

"Well done to everyone involved in working together in getting this state-of-the-art facility in place."

Changing Places is a campaign that aims to have Changing Places toilets installed in all public venues so that everyone, regardless of their access needs, disability or reliance on the assistance of carers or specialist equipment, can use a toilet facility.

According to Changing Places, more than a quarter of people in the UK need extra space and equipment to help them use toilets safely and comfortably.

For more information on this or any similar initiatives in the Derry and Strabane area contact Caitriona Doherty, Derry City and Strabane District Council's Access and Inclusion officer by email at inclusion.culture@derrystrabane.

com.