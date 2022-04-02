The big dipper stays ...but the name goes

THE name may not be over the door but within weeks the fun will continue at Barry's.

Last week came official confirmation a tenant had been found to take over Portrush's famous attraction.

And while the news was universally welcomed, it's been tempered slightly by the loss of the Barry's name.

“We are well aware that the name Barry's of Portrush has a lot of meaning and holds many memories for people,” a spokesperson for the new tenant told the Chronicle this week.

But, he added: “We will be changing the name to Curry's Funpark Portrush.”

The Curry family, who operate a park in Salthill, Co Galway, have taken a long-term lease on the property overlooking West Bay and plan to open at Easter.

And though some changes are planned, much of what made Barry's so popular over the last few decades will stay in place – including the Big Dipper.

“We will be keeping some of the original rides including The Big Dipper and will add some new attractions,” said the spokesperson.

But the Currys also hope for continuity on a more personal level.

“We would hope that any previous staff would consider coming to work with us in making plenty of new memories for our customers.”

Though the Curry family have built their business in Glaway, it was a local connections that prompted interest in the Barry's site when news of its sale first emerged.

“We are a family-run business local enough to the area -from Eglinton,” said the spokesperson who is a lifelong friend and associate of owner Owen Curry.

“Once we knew it was up for sale we were interested but Covid happened and that put an end to that.

“So obviously once the opportunity to lease came up we jumped as this does not come around too often.”

The success they've had in Galway can be replicated here on the North Coast, he said, by adopting their tried and tested community-based approach.

OUTDATED

“We built a tired, outdated park in Salthill into one of Ireland's best parks for all the family to enjoy.

“We integrate with the local community. We are at the forefront in the local business committee striving to keep Salthill at the top for people to spend their Summer holidays.

“And this is our aim for Portrush; we will give the complex a new lease of life.”

The Trufelli family first put Barry's up for sale in October 2019.

At the time they insisted they were seeking buyers to take over the business.

In May 2021 however, they said the sale process had been hindered by Covid and the resulting economic conditions.

And the site was re-marketed as ‘a development opportunity’, leading to speculation that the land would be given over to residential development.

In September2021 the Trufelli family confirmed the property had been sold. It emerged the new owner was KFC magnate turned property developer, Michael Herbert.

And later that month commercial property agents were instructed to find tenants, marketing the site as ‘a unique leisure & entertainment opportunity.’

In an official statement released last week, Owen Curry said he looked forward to building on the foundations the Trufellis had left.

“We are very excited by the prospect of operating this legendary amusement park,” he said.

“It is important to note the incredible contribution that the Trufelli family has made not only to the town of Portrush but to many people’s holidays and memories over almost 100 years.”

Ryan McKenna from McKibbin Commercial - the letting agent appointed by Michael Herbert - said last week said he was delighted to have been involved in both the acquisition of Barry's and securing a new tenant for the “iconic entertainment complex”.

He added: “The property has provided so many memories for so many people and it is great to have secured an occupier who will continue this legacy.”

There was also universal approval from politicians.

Portrush-based UUP Councillor Norman Hillis said he was “thrilled to bits” by the prospect of a reopening.

“Portush hasn't quite been the same during its two-year absence. For so long Barry's was at the heart of the town and everyone loved the thrills and spills the park provided,” he said.

“I know a lot of kids and their parents, living locally and from further afield, will be over the moon to see it back up and running.

“We all feared it had gone for good and it feels like we have had a reprieve.”

Cllr Hillis said he knew from experience of family members living in England how much the amusements meant to young children

“My own grandson was so disappointed when he was last here and found out he couldn't go to Barry's.

“I must say I'm really looking forward to telling him its back up and running.”

Local MLA Ms Hunter said: “For a time it looked like all hope was lost and Barry’s was gone forever, but with the Curry family taking it over on a long-term lease it will now be around for new generations to enjoy.

“The closure of this historic amusements park was a serious blow to Portrush and the entire North Coast.

“Without it there was a emptiness in the heart of our community and the whole area suffered.

“If we are ever to realise the North Coast’s vast tourism potential then we need Barry’s at the heart of that and I look forward to visiting when the doors reopen this Easter,” added Ms Hunter