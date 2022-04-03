Action promised on Greystone estate road woes

ANTRIM reps have promised action after angry Greystone residents claimed that the area is being left behind.

Local people say they are now ‘desperate’ for help around issues including speeding, careless driving and unfit road surfaces in the sprawling estate.

There have also been concerns about a lack of dropped kerbs for wheelchair, mobility scooter and pram users, causing them to use the middle of the road, as cars are often parked along the footpaths.

With three schools in the area, action is now being demanded.

Several councillors have responded to the worries.

Speaking to the Antrim Guardian this week, Neil Kelly of Alliance said he has raised some of the concerns with DFI Roads.

He said he has also the neighbourhood policing team to look into the speeding and dangerous driving issues.

“I have been contacted by residents of Greystone estate regarding speeding traffic there.” he said.

“I have asked if it would be possible to look at traffic calming measures there.

“I have also been asked to find out if a dropped curb could be installed on the path leading from Greystone Community Centre to Donore Crescent.

“It was also mentioned to me that this is generally an issue in Greystone and would need looked at to help those on mobility scooters and wheel chairs as well as those people who are trying to get a pram up and down kerbs.

“Residents also expressed concern at the condition of the road surface in the estate and felt that this would need some repair.

“I have taken a look at the roads and paths in the estate and agree with the residents that these issues need addressed.”

Paul Dunlop of the DUP added: “I have been in contact with DFI around traffic calming in the area close to Greystone Presbyterian Church.

“Also, neighbourhood police have said they will be more proactive in the area around speed.

“Please consider your actions when driving in a populated area where children are playing.”