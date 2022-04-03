Joy for ASD support group as All About Us opens up in new premises

A SUPPORT group for young people on the autistic spectrum has officially opened their new premises.

Christina O’Neill is the founder of All About Us - ASD Teens, which has grown from strength to strength in recent years.

They have now moved into their own permanent base at Greystone Neighbourhood Centre.

This comes after Christine had picked up a Pride of Britain award for her voluntary work.

Christina, who set up the group after finding nothing was available in the area for her own kids, explained: “Our group, All About Us, began in September 2018.

“We began our meet-ups at Rehability, then onto the Chimney Coner FC, we quickly outgrew both these premises.

“As we grew we searched for a place for our young people to call their own. We found this in our new premises at Unit 4 Greystone Shopping Centre, Antrim.

“This project of securing our premises has been eventful but with dedication and support we have been able to get past the obstacles.

“Even with additional works going past completion date, we were able to safely complete and open the bottom of the unit for the families, thanks to our funding bodies and the support from the community with fundraising.

“We are hoping the upstairs of the unit will follow as soon as possible, thus increasing the capacity to support those who need it further.

“We were very pleased that on the March 21 we officially opened our Unit in Greystone.

“This is the latest achievement for our group and has only happened thanks to the support of everyone involved, it follows a bench dedicated to our group from the National Community Good Causes situated in Antrim Castle Grounds and myself becoming the regional winner in Northern Ireland of the Pride of Britain Award 2021.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported us throughout the last three and half years.

“Special thank you to the local councillors, organisations, community members, tradesmen, volunteers, family and especially our funding bodies who have made this possible and who also came to support us on this special evening.

“It was an honour to have both Roisin Lynch and Paul Dunlop officially open the unit to the community by cutting our ribbon.”

Christina added: “For those that don’t yet know our group, we focus on improving mental health and providing opportunities to socialise, connect and learn new skills in a tailored environment for young people in our community with additional needs.

“We provide relevant, appropriate, and accessible support for the young people, their families and the wider community through shared experience, knowledge and signposting.

“With the move to the new unit, we are now able to expand our services starting in April and will be open four days a week and three nights, our previous programme will now include a care in the community, Parent Support group and an increased meet up for the age group 18-24.

“For additional information or queries we can be contacted at allaboutus2018@hotmail.com.”

All About Us provides support and helps young people aged 8-18 make friends and learn new skills.

The group caters for both those with a diagnosis of autism and/or associated conditions and those going through the diagnosis process, their siblings and their families.

During lockdown, the group was a huge support to young people struggling with the sudden change in their routines and even sent out wellness packs.

The new premises will include a main space, offices, a store and a sensory room.

Christina added: “Our teens were amazing at their barista roles, camera work, meeting and greating, our Captain Jack and just for the fun they always bring to everyone.

“A huge thank you to Faith and Eilish for her speeches, Rehability Antrim and Yew Tree Butchers for the sandwiches, Alfies Cafe for the hot food, The Spar in Greystone for the refreshments and Sensory Kids for their donation of items for our sensory room.

The group has also thanked Bairds of Antrim who visited the unit to make a donation to the group recently.

The charity used the donation to add a projector in the sensory room and to give the young people some bright storage for their art work.

Roisin Lynch of the SDLP helped cut the ribbon on the new facility and spoke of her pride at being involved with the group since its inception.

“I first met Christina in 2018 when she told me of her passion and vision to develop a place for young people with autism to hang out, have fun and learn new things, something most parents take for granted.” she said.

“Christina was searching for a space that All About Us - ASD Teens could call their own and with Anton they began the journey to secure the lease of the vacant Unit 4 at Greystone Shops. Exploring with the NIHE how they could secure a lease on unit 4 brought many frustrations for Christina especially as covid interrupted progress. But Christina and her committee were not going to be deterred, I watched with awe as each piece of the jigsaw fell into place.

“Monday evening’s celebration marked the end of that search and All About Us - ASD Teens finally have a beautiful home.”

“Being asked to formally to cut the ribbon and along with Cllr. Paul Dunlop officially open the new home of All About Us - ASD Teens on Monday evening was a real highlight and a special moment for me.

“Taking time on the evening to reflect on the enormous commitment, dedication and perseverance of Christina and her committee was important.

“The group have always been convinced of the need for a safe, welcoming, and stimulating meeting place for young people with autism. Insights gained by personal experience and parenting have now been transformed into a space providing children with autism an opportunity to flourish, grow personally at their own pace and experience social situations in a relaxed youth club environment.

“New friends have been made, ideas are swapped and most of all an opportunity to just hang out and be themselves surrounded by people who accept and love them as they are. With no effort the young people can feel safe and valued whilst learning life skills and having fun.

“I wish All About Us - ASD Teens every success.”

DUP rep Paul Dunlop added: “It was an honour to be asked to cut the ribbon along with Councillor Lynch to officially open the building, following working alongside the group .

“Everyone within All About Us ASD Teens should be proud of what they have achieved in securing a safe place for those diagnosed with autism.

“I wish them continued success in the future and look forward to working with them again.”

Deputy Mayor Stephen Ross, also of the DUP, added: “This is a brilliant group doing brilliant work with young people with ASD.”

Councillor McClelland’s SDLP party colleague Roisin Lynch said: SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland said: “I was delighted to see the opening of the new centre.

“Much hard work has been put in by everyone and it’s wonderful to see the results.

“I know how important this is to the young people who will use it.

“Their input has been invaluable, well done to everyone. So many families will benefit from this great facility.”

Sinn Fein South Antrim MLA Declan Kearney said: “I was delighted to join All About Us – ASD Teens for the official opening of its new premises in Greystone.

“Due to ever increasing demand for its services, the Antrim-based support group for autistic young people and their families had outgrown its temporary part time residence at Chimney Corner FC’s club house, and as a result had to close registration for new members due to a lack of space.

“Several months later, I am very pleased to see the group finally opening the doors to its ‘new home’, where the management and volunteers can now meet the growing demand for their wide ranging bespoke services.

“I commend Christina O’Neill and her team for everything they have achieved, and for their determined efforts on behalf of all the young people and families for whom they provide a lifeline.

“While there remains much to be done to finalise the fitting out of the premises, All About Us – ASD Teens can be assured of my continued support in the future.”

Leah Smyth, UUP councillor, said: “I’m delighted to see the unit officially opened as I know it’s been a long road for them.

“I have so much admiration for Christina, Anto and all the volunteers who have worked so hard to make this group what it is and help so many children and their families.

“As a mother of a child with severe autism, I know only too well how vital groups like this are. There are very few ASD services that families can avail of so we are incredibly lucky to have this group here in Antrim.

“I wish them all the best in their new space and am looking forward to my next visit.”