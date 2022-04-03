Randalstown RUC man remembered 35 years after IRA booby trap attack

A RANDALSTOWN police officer, commended for his service 30 times, has been remembered, 35 years after he was blown up in a booby-trap attack.

Detective Inspector Austin Wilson (35) was married with two children and is remembered on the RUC Memorial in Antrim town.

DI Wilson and Detective Sergeant John Bennison had been investigating the killing of lecturer Leslie Jarvis – who had been shot in the head by the IRA outside Magee College in Londonderry – when a booby trap bomb exploded, killing them instantly.

Mr Jarvis (61) lectured at Magilligan Prison and had been attending night classes at Magee College when the night of horror unfolded on March 23, 1987.

He was sitting in his car outside just before 9pm when three masked gunmen approached his vehicle and used a low velocity rifle to fire up to six shots through the windscreen.

Leslie was killed instantly when he was hit in the head. The gunmen were seen casually walking away after the shooting.

Lost Lives quotes the Irish Times as saying of Leslie Jarvis: “Late in life he experienced the same fate as many of his fellow citizens - unemployment. He had worked as a mechanic in the shirt industry and then in a shoe factory which closed down. He decided to get a job as a leatherwork instructor in Magilligan prison. He was in the third year of a five year part time degree course in psychology”.

Just under an hour later, students were leaving the college when a booby-trap bomb on the back seat of the car exploded, resulting in the murders of RUC officers Austin Wilson and John Bennison.

It is understood that the IRA unit had swapped Mr Jarvis’ briefcase with another containing the device.

Both men were living in Limavady with their families.

DI Wilson was due to give evidence at the inquest of Mervyn Bell, who had been shot by the Provisional IRA in Londonderry.

He had served with the RUC for 17 years and had been commended and highly commended 30 times.

DS Bennison was a former Grenadier Guardsman and had been awarded the United Nations Medal.

He had been with the Avon and Somerset Constabulary and was transferred to the RUC six years earlier. On four occasions he was highly commended four times by the RUC for his police work.

Commenting on the murders, the Roman Catholic Bishop Edward Daly said: “To use the body of a person who has been murdered as a lure to murder police officers, or anyone else, demonstrates a degree of lack of respect for both the living and the dead which is hard to comprehend”.

The Provisional IRA said they murdered Chief Instructor Jarvis because the regime in Magilligan was ‘violent and inhumane’.

In 2008 it was revealed that police had re-opened the inquiry into the triple-murder, following claims that the outrage was masterminded by then-Education Minister and eventual Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness, who passed away in 2017.

Mr McGuinness had angrily denied the allegations.

James Jarvis, the brother of Leslie Jarvis, met with senior RUC detectives to discuss the murder, and claims made against Mr McGuinness in the book, From Guns To Government. by the late journalist Liam Clarke and his wife Kathryn

An IRA volunteer quoted in the book told how McGuinness callously looked on as Mr Jarvis was gunned down in the college car park by IRA gunmen, who used him as bait to lure two RUC men to their deaths.

“Everybody was on the other side of the road watching as the bomb went off. McGuinness was in the house opposite watching everything.

“He quite often liked to be close when things went off, to watch and see how they react. It was part of his strategy, his way of refining operations.”

James Jarvis, who had requested the meeting with detectives, said in 2008: "I was quite happy with the meeting.

“The police assured me they are continuing to investigate the case, particularly those aspects referred to in the book.

“They've never given up hope of solving the case - they intend to get to the bottom of it.”

Mr Jarvis said he got the impression the allegations made in the new book were not new to police.

James Jarvis said he had been shocked to first read the details of the case and that he and his family had despaired that his brother's killers would ever be brought to justice, but he had been pleased with how the meeting with detectives had gone.

Peter Sheridan OBE, a former PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Peter Sheridan, who left the force in 2008 to become Chief Executive of Co-operation Ireland, was one of a party of RUC officers who came to investigate the murder and narrowly escaped death as his colleagues were killed in the blast.

“One of the detectives asked me for my torch and, just as I handed it to him and went to walk away, the car exploded and killed the two of them.

“I was within yards of the car but I was lucky. I was injured, but not seriously.”

Mr Sheridan said that, although he was much closer to the car than several of his colleagues who were more seriously injured, he was ‘bizarrely’ protected by ‘the mushrooming effect’ of the explosion.

He says it was the closest he came to being killed.

Mr Bell (22), who’s inquest DI Wilson was due to give evidence at, was killed on August 28, 1986.

He had been shot as he sat in his car while he waited to collect his father from work outside Derry City Council’s cleansing yard in Strand Road.

The electrician had been working at a UDRbase in the Waterside.

DI Wilson’s report was read out at the inquest.

The Randalstown man was buried with full RUC honours.