Council launches fully funded Training and Employment Academies

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council has recently launched a number of funded short training and employment academies for those seeking employment.

Funding for the academies has been provided by the Department for Communities through the Interim Fermanagh and Omagh Labour Market Partnership.

The academies have been designed to respond to specific local employment issues by closing the gap between employer needs and the shortage of skilled labour in the following sectors: Childcare, HGV/Coach Driving, Welding and Hospitality.

Speaking at the launch, the Chairman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Errol Thompson, said: "These academies aim to help improve employability outcomes and labour market conditions locally.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with 21 Training, People 1st and South West College who will deliver the training and provide continuous support to participants, from initial contact right through to obtaining a job interview with a local employer.

"I would also like to encourage local businesses who have any vacancies in these business sectors to get in touch as a key part of the programme is matching applicants to your specific vacancies.

"The academies are an excellent opportunity for anyone currently not in employment and thinking of starting or returning to work and I would encourage you to avail of this excellent opportunity to improve your employability prospects.”

Subsistence payments including travel and childcare will be made available to all participants while those participating on the Academies can receive up to an additional £300 on completion of the programme.

Applicants to these academies must be resident within the Fermanagh and Omagh Council area and currently not in employment.

In addition, applicants for the HGV/Coach Driving Academy must be aged 21 or over, hold a valid UK driving licence and be willing to undertake a medical examination.

For further information, please contact Roisin Montague, by email at roisin.montague@fermanaghomagh.com.